Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a day with lots of chatter and energy in the air with multiple planets in the sociable air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius). The day gets off to a bright start with the Moon in partnership-oriented Libra meeting up with love planet Venus in flirty and witty Gemini at midday. Together, this cosmic combination is great for anything that has to do with connecting or communicating with others, hosting a meeting or an event, or sliding into a crush's DMs. This pairing could also make for some exciting creative inspiration, too.

By later this evening the vibe gets a little dicey as the Libra Moon squares off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, which could trigger some nasty interactions with others, especially if we're acting out on our insecurities or worst behavior. Luckily, active Mars in community-centered Aquarius pushes us to act on behalf everyone's best interest, not just our own. By late tonight, when the Libra Moon squares off with bountiful Jupiter in Capricorn, generosity and reciprocity in our relationships becomes a big deal.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you're looking to connect with folks whether for business or pleasure, today's a good time. Plus, you know exactly what to say and when to say it, which can help you achieve your goals. Be open to support.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could find success today when it comes to a specific goal or a financial or career-related matter, especially when you know your worth and put your well-being first. Don't take too much on though.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You've got the power to wow folks today, so bask in all that makes you special. You never know what kind of goodies or fanfare you might attract (romantic and otherwise). Overall, just treat yourself well.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you're feeling a bit more moody or withdrawn than usual, take it as a cue to slow down and get the care and rest that you need. In what ways can you replenish your cup? Take time to feed your heart and spirit.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's a busy day for you today, as it was made for running errands, following up on messages, and connecting with others. Just make sure you don't run yourself ragged or spread yourself too thin. Guard your health.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been working on a financial goal, there's a good chance that you could see some progress today, which can help you with being more positive about the future. Too, make sure to focus on your well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You should be in better spirits today than you have been in a while. As such, make sure to savor this feeling and focus on the things that bring you hope, as well as the things you're grateful for. Don't dwell on the past.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's time to dial things back a bit today and tend to your deeper needs. If you're feeling rundown, listen to your body and take a break. Cleaning or organizing your living space can shift your mood for the better.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could find that something you've been hoping for is finally starting to materialize. Though it's important that you remain positive and surround yourself with positive people. Don't focus on scarcity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're focused on your goals today, and you could end up making lots of headway, especially with a financial goal. Too, when it comes to your worth, remember that you define it. Go with a creative idea.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're in the mood for an escape today, but how can you do so responsibly? Now's the time to get creative in entertaining yourself or others. Meanwhile, a home or family related matter could turn out well.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might need intimacy today, making it a good time for connecting with someone that you love. Overall, now's the time to protect and conserve your energy. No need to give people more than what you can.