Today's Horoscope: November 14, 2019

Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in chatty and curious Gemini today putting the focus on information and exploration, especially with love planet Venus currently in adventurous Sagittarius. With the Moon and Venus opposing each other at the start of the day, we might feel some tension between what we need and what we want.

Plus, with hazy Neptune in Pisces also squaring off with the Moon in Gemini and Venus in Sagittarius today, we'll need to be mindful of illusions, escapism, and deception when it comes to dealing with others, making decisions, or seeking fulfillment. The best way to harness this planetary combination is to apply towards anything that requires creative inspiration or talent.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may have a lot on your plate today and it could be easy to spread yourself in 10 different directions, which is why you may need to be more intentional with your time and resources. It's important to be mindful of over-idealizing any one person or situation now. Be discerning.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your money is on your mind today and you could be considering investing in a dream plan or project. Though before you put any cash on the line, it may be helpful to talk to someone that can give you trusted feedback or advice or at least get more details on the subject.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

While being multifaceted is one of your gifts, today you might find that trying to be everything to everyone is way too tiring and unfulfilling. As such, it might help to take a step back and see how and where you can be most effective. At the same time, don't neglect your well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be feeling a bit rundown or more sensitive than usual today. Though you might be tempted to keep up appearances and act as though all is fine, perhaps because you don't want to disappoint others. However, the best thing you can do for yourself is to be genuine and authentic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might feel pulled between wanting to keep a romantic situation light and carefree and wanting something deeper. The important thing here is that you focus on your deeper needs and be honest with yourself about what you want. You have options. Choose the best one for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could receive a job offer or job-related opportunity today. Though before you sign on for it, you may need to do some homework to see if this is something you can actually take on (or want to take on). Know that this won't be the only offer you'll receive. No need to settle.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might have some big ideas now that you'd like to bring to life but you'll need to be careful of trying to go in too many directions at once or trying to go too big too soon. For now, try to zero in on the details and what would be the best use of your time. Go with what's most important.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you share a financial matter or obligation with someone else, you may need to have a sit-down with them today and go over the terms of your agreement or handle some accounting duties together. In love, don't allow others or an unobtainable ideal diminish your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Others could come to you for help or assistance today. Just be mindful of giving too much of your time or attention to anyone that's not willing to help themselves too. In terms of love and romance, you're at your most attractive now when loving up on yourself and having fun.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

In considering your health and well-being today, you're called to nourish yourself from the inside out, especially if you're giving your time and attention towards helping others. On a similar note, this could be a good time to organize your living space or office to "lift" the energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

While you love entertaining and holding court with your friends, today calls for you to put some extra time and effort into you. Seek out ways you can channel your creative energy and give an outlet to your thoughts and ideas. In love, try not to get too carried away with someone new.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may have a lot you want to accomplish with your career and ambitions but if you want to get it all done, you're going to need to do it from a centered and grounded place. Don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. You're going to need to take some risks to get what you want.