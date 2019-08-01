Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We're focused on the facts and figures today with the Moon in analytical Virgo. Under a Virgo Moon we should find ourselves in the mood to get organized, handle our responsibilities, and tend to the back-end details. This could be a bit difficult to do when the Moon squares off with Venus and Jupiter in freedom-loving Sagittarius, later in the day. However, this mashup between Virgo and Sagittarius planets can help us with fine-tuning a creative vision and then taking the steps to bring it to life.

By late tonight, the Virgo Moon teams up with the Sun in all-or-nothing Scorpio, which can help us find the determination and the keen insight needed to get things done. This Sun-Moon combination can also help us with purging the things we don't need. About an hour later the Moon moves into partnership-oriented Libra, putting the focus on how we mate, relate, and share space with others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You have a big vision for something you want to accomplish but you'll need to make sure that you're not biting off more than you can chew. On a similar note, your priorities outweigh your desire for fun and freedom now, so it's best to handle them. It's OK to ask for help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A romantic situation may not be giving you the security that you're craving. But if you want to get what you want, you'll need to honor your truth, namely when it comes to how you feel. Communication could help to turn things around. Too, know there are more fish in the sea.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may have tons of people wanting to get close to you now and while you're usually a people-person, you may need to be a bit more discerning about who you're connecting with now. Be especially mindful of those that promise way too much and can't deliver.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might feel like you're going around in circles today with all of the errands, meetings, and tasks currently on your schedule. Though this could be the cue you need to be more attentive to what you give your time and energy to. Make time for the things that nourish you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

With your finances still in the spotlight you may want to hold off on making any big purchases or giving into the need for instant gratification now as you need to think about your long-term needs. Meanwhile, be mindful what you give your attention to, guard your energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your family members could be demanding lots of your time and energy today and while you usually like to help others, you'll need to be assertive today in taking out some time for yourself. Speak up, Virgo, and let people know what you can and can't do. Honor your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

There's something that you might not be seeing clearly right now, which means that you may need to hold off on making decisions or wait to receive more info. For now, your best bet is to tap into what you feel as your intuition won't steer you wrong. It's time to trust yourself, Libra.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be ready to splurge on something you've been planning but you may need to be a little more disciplined (for now) with your cash. In what ways do you need to be a little more practical now? Meanwhile, look to your friends for the fun you need now. Feed your spirit.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You've got a lot going for you when it comes to your career but you'll need to be careful of taking on or promising too much. Look to ways you can be a bit more strategic with your time, energy, and resources. Not everything is worth your skills or attention. Think in terms of quality.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be feeling worried or unsettled today as it might feel like something isn't coming together as quickly as you want it. While you like to see tangible proof of your progress, this is one of those occasions where you'll need to believe first and then see the results.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your friends (on or offline) may be asking more of you today than you can afford to give. If needed, now's a good time for pulling back and focusing on your emotional needs and well-being. On the flip side, it may be time to acknowledge you need more intimacy than you've been getting.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You've got some good things going on for you now, specifically in terms of your career and long-term goals, which means you'll need to be more careful about the company that you keep. You don't need anyone distracting you or putting their negative vibes in the mix. Shields up!