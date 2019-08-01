Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a rather auspicious day, thanks to the New Moon in lucky Sagittarius (10:06 A.M. EST). With Jupiter; the planet of abundance, expansion, and good fortune still in Sagittarius and bestowing its blessings on this moon, today is a great day for setting intentions for things we'd like to see come to life.

Under a Sagittarius Moon we're called to dream and think big. We're called to go further than we've ever been and to shake off old beliefs or philosophies that keep us stuck and hopeless. Through Sagittarius we get to see that there's a big wide world out there and that in order to give our lives meaning, we've got to get out there, explore it, and experience as much of it as we can.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're a visionary by nature, Aries, and today asks that you commit to your vision, as the possibility for your dreams coming true is great. Honor the wisdom that has got you where you are, but also be open to learning. It's time to expand what you know and reach new heights.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

In matters of the heart, you and someone you're connecting with may want to deepen the bond you share. As long as truth, authenticity, and growth are the cornerstones of this connection (or a potential one), you'll succeed. In terms of your finances, you can hit your goal.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Partnership is the focus now, no matter if it's professional or personal. If professional, a new business relationship or collaboration could bring your growth and opportunity. In terms of your personal life, you could meet someone soon that could become a serious contender for your heart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you haven't been feeling your best, today offers you the opportunity to take charge of your well-being and get on track towards being the best you that you can be. Know that this is not about beating yourself up but rather envisioning what you want and doing the work to get it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Love is in the air now, Leo, and you might find yourself with more than one prospect for romance now. However, this is about getting clear about exactly what you want and then opening your heart enough to receive it. No need to settle for less. Meanwhile, commit to a creative project.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Home and family are on your mind today and if you've been considering making a move to a new space or relocating, it's possible that you can find your dream living situation. On another note, a family rift could be healed now. Overall, it's time to commit to what nourishes your soul.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might be inspired to go after an idea or to initiate a conversation. Do follow through, as your thoughts and words have great impact now. You can use them to create the kind of opportunities or connections you seek. Too, look to ways to feed your mind and sharpen your skills.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your finances get another blast of blessings today, which can be the just the good news that you've been waiting for. However, know this is not all about waiting for something good to fall into your lap, this is the time for knowing your worth and seeking out opportunities that match it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Wish hard and big, Sagittarius, as you've got just the right planetary mojo behind you to make those wishes come true. Where do you want to be? How do you see yourself? It's time to move forward with confidence. It's time to make good on the promises you've made to yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You often need to see things are working in order to believe that they are. But today, you're asked to believe first if you want to see the actual, tangible results in real-time. That said, in what ways can you begin nourishing your more soulful and tender pieces. First step? Relax.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're embarking on a new path now and it's important that you're surrounded by people that are going in the same direction. As such, this could be a time when you finally find your tribe. At the same time, don't discount what makes you different. You're about to set the trend.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you've been looking for a sign to make a move or take a leap of faith where your career is concerned, this is it. With the cosmos on your side when it comes to your dreams and goals, there's hardly anything stopping you. You just have to make sure that you don't stop you.