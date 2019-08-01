Today's Horoscope: November 8, 2019

Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon enters adventurous and assertive Aries early this morning, setting the tone for the day. Under an Aries Moon we might find ourselves feeling more daring, outgoing, and impatient.

By the mid-morning the Moon joins wounded Chiron in Aries, which could have us feeling a bit tender or defensive, specifically where it concerns self-reliance and confidence. The best way to handle this cosmic combo is to use our power on behalf of someone else. For some of us, this cosmic combo can show us the ways we need to be more assertive.

By mid-day, our focus turns to work and productivity as the Sun in determined Scorpio teams up with hardworking Saturn in Capricorn and dreamy Neptune in Pisces. Under this planetary combination, we should find the passion, insight, and persistence needed to bring a dream to life. This energy will be especially strong by later tonight when Saturn in Capricorn makes a rare connection with Neptune in Pisces. With this pairing, we're called to commit ourselves to our higher purpose or true calling.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The focus turns to you and how you're feeling today. You might find yourself feeling a bit touchier than usual. Know that you don't have to keep a stiff upper lip. Now's the time to connect with someone you trust and allow them to show up for you. Vulnerability is a strength.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There may be something you're trying to avoid and perhaps it has to do with expressing the way you really feel about a particular matter. However, know that when you embrace and speak your truth with conviction, others just might be more understanding than you think.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be having some doubts today as to whether something you're planning will actually happen. Know that as long as you're willing to face what scares you and dig in and do the work necessary, success will be closer than you think. What's meant for you will be for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you're feeling less than confident about whether you can achieve your goals or have the kind of career that you want, let today be a reminder that you already have what it takes. As long as you follow your heart and embrace your gifts, you can't lose. Someone influential may help you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might want to be wild and free right now but there's work to do first. Though trust that this work you're doing will bring you the kind of security, intimacy, and stability you've been wanting for some time. Don't worry, you're not missing out. Just keep working on your vision.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your insecurities could be triggered today which could have you wondering if you're good enough when it comes to your art or creative gifts or your romantic life. The key here is acknowledge what you feel but to focus on what you want rather than what you don't. You are loved.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to helping or caring for others, take care that you don't over extend yourself today. Remember, your worth isn't determined by how much you do for other people. Now's the time where you need to save a little something for yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

In terms of hitting your goals know that you don't have to be perfect. You just need to work on doing as best as you can and allowing that to be good enough. With the combination of courage, smarts, and creativity that you possess there's nothing you can't accomplish.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be feeling a bit antsy today and ready to jump into something new, but know now's not the time for making hasty decisions or giving in to instant gratification, especially in terms of love and romance. Think about the long-term and have patience with the process.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Home and family could be a sore spot for you today, pushing you to vent or connect with your friends. Remember, family is what you make it, so seek out those that make you feel wanted and welcome. Now's the time to find your tribe, whatever that might look like. Home is where you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're called to be more strategic now in terms of the projects, activities, and work that you choose to take on. Now's the time to stick with something that deeply resonates with you rather than hopping on to the next best thing or sticking to what's logical (i.e. safe). Follow your heart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You've got some big ideas in terms of what you want for your future but you may be doubting whether this vision will come true either because of your finances or your sense of self-worth. Know that good things are unfolding for you because the leap of faith you've taken is paying off.