Here's your daily horoscope for October 17, 2019

It's a bright and bubbly kind of a day with the Moon in curious and chatty Gemini. Under a Gemini Moon, we tend to be more social, upbeat, and in the mood for anything that's intellectually interesting and engaging. Since Gemini is the sign associated with communication, we might find our inboxes and mailboxes buzzing with activity and opportunities too.

With the Gemini Moon teaming up with ambitious Mars in partnership-oriented Libra, today is also a day where we can accomplish a lot if we work in pairs or groups. As such, teamwork and effective communication will be the themes for much of the afternoon. For those of us who may be a bit shy or apprehensive about initiating an important convo, this Moon-Mars match up, could give us the motivation to do it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're feeling curious and inspired now, making it the perfect time to connect with others that fuel your inspiration and ideas. Conversations and connections that you make now could help you with getting a plan off the ground. Just be mindful of having an over-competitive spirit.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you've been looking for a new gig, today is a great day for making those money money moves. Overall, it's a good time for getting on top of anything that's accounting related. If staying put at your current job, your hard work is rewarded. Too, new skills can bring cash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The spotlight is on your and your mood today and you might find that you're in the mood for anything that gets you laughing and your heart pumping. What kinds of adventures can you go on today? Which one of your passions are calling out to you now? Your mission is to get the answers.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might find yourself feeling extra moody today, but that's a good sign that you need some extra rest and nourishment. Consider today a good time to get some. Meanwhile, if you've got extra energy on your hands, channeling it into a home-related or solo project can be productive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

With your popularity buzzing today, this is a good time for initiating conversations with others that could lead to an opportunity or two down the line. Meanwhile, when it comes to your words and thoughts today, how can you best use them for good on behalf of a friend or another?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your career and ambitions take center stage today and you could find yourself looking for some sort of recognition for your work and accomplishments. This might be one of those days when you'll need to be confident in your worth and not be shy about letting others know either.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're on a mission today, Libra, and with both the opportunities and the challenges presented to you today, you're reminded that you can accomplish just about anything when you put your mind and your willpower to it. Believe in yourself and just watch what you can get done.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

When it comes to dealing with other people today, remember that you've got a choice as to whether someone gets under your skin. While you're usually good at reading between the lines, be mindful of taking someone else's actions too personally. Guard your energy from the soul-suckers.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to something you've been hoping or wishing for or something you've been planning, you can achieve success when you partner up with someone whose talents or skills compliment yours. On a different note, it's time to step up and be the change you want to see.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might find your cup running over with lots of tasks today, but you have more than enough energy to get things done. As such, it's possible that you can hit a career milestone or make some major headway with a plan or goal now. Your discipline and hard work are about to pay off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

That creative spark you're feeling is about to turn into a full-on flame, which can help you with breathing some fresh air into a creative project or starting a brand new one. In matters of the heart, romance is stirred up by either traveling or stepping outside of your usual routine.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might have something to air out today when it comes to a financial or family related matter. While you usually like to avoid confrontation, speaking up (even if it's uncomfortable) can help you with maintaining your boundaries and having your feelings heard. You're stronger than you think.