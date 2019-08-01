Here’s your daily horoscope for October 18, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon rounds out her transit through intellectual and communicative Gemini today, keeping the focus on the connections we share with others and things that stimulate our brains. Though with the day starting out with a square off between the Gemini Moon and hazy Neptune in Pisces, we may need to ease into the day rather than seizing it, as this planetary combo can make things fuzzy or confusing.

Later in the afternoon, however, the Gemini Moon opposes happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius, which can give us the clarity as well as the boost in mood that we need. This Moon-Jupiter combination will also give us a craving for new experiences and the learning that comes with them.

By later tonight, we should find ourselves ready to mingle and start the weekend off right as the chatty Gemini Moon teams up with the Sun in charming and sociable Libra. It's a perfect evening for catching up with friends, going on a date, or getting into something new.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got a lot on your mind now, but it's possible that you could be making something out to be bigger than what it is. For now, focus on the positive and know that things are coming together in your favor. Seek out the people and the things that keep reminding you of that.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You never turn a friend in need down, but make sure that you're not placing too much of your worth on how much you do for others. Meanwhile, when it comes to something you've been planning, pay attention to the small details and be mindful of your spending.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be a bit unsure of yourself today when it comes to a goal you've been working on or a career move you've been wanting too make but now's not the time for such decisions. For now, focus on the relationships that inspire you and doing what brings joy. The answers will come.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's possible that you could be a bit too idealistic or hopeful about something today, whereas you may need to be a bit more discriminating and realistic. While you shouldn't stifle your dreams or optimism, deep down you know what's really up. Don't ignore your instincts.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may need to be mindful of who you're giving your energy to today, whether it's on or offline. Instead, seek out the friends and communities that nurture you and give you the freedom to truly be yourself. Meanwhile, seek out activities that open you up to something fresh.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A professional relationship takes the spotlight today and it could be one that feels unfulfilling or draining in some way. If that's the case, it's time to start looking for something much better, and it's possible that you can find it. Too, don't let a personal relationship have you settling for less.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in need of a getaway today, which means you need to take it easy in terms of how much work you take on. Even if you can't hop the next plane out of town, you're still craving experiences and conversations that break the monotony and feed your soul. This is the green light to go find them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There's a chance that you could be feeling iffy today about a romantic connection. While you shouldn't always assume the worst, be mindful of trying to force a situation that may not be a good fit for you. You're worth so much more than that. Have faith that better is out there.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Others might be pulling on your energy today in way that could leave you feeling drained. However, instead of letting that happen, recognize it's OK to put yourself first. You need to be able to fill your cup first before you can fill someone else's. That way, you can show up fully for others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There's lots to do today, but you can easily find yourself spinning your wheels if you try to do too much too soon. It's OK to take a breather or a step back if needed. Doing so can actually help you with seeing things clearer while learning the value of allowing things to unfold on their own.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A romantic connection could leave you feeling unsure of yourself today, but you're reminded that you're lovable as you are and there's plenty more fish in the sea. On a different note, don't undersell your creative talents as the impact you can make with them can be a great one.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be going back and forth with yourself over a decision, but you might just need to go ahead and take the leap anyway, especially when it comes to a goal you've been working on or your career. Know that everything you need, you already have within. Trust yourself.