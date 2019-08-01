Today's Horoscope: October 24, 2019

Here’s your daily horoscope for October 24, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a day that was made for work and productivity with the Moon in responsible Virgo. Under the Virgo Moon, we might find ourselves feeling the urge to get busy, organized, and real. Then, with the Moon teaming up with hardworking Saturn in Capricorn by the late afternoon, we'll get the discipline and the strength needed to make good on a commitment, solve a tough problem, and handle our business.

By the evening, the Virgo Moon goes on to oppose dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which can be helpful for bringing something we've been envisioning to life. On the flip side, this Moon-Neptune combo can make it difficult to see the facts in front of us, which means that we'll need to tap into our intuition for answers or hold off on making any major decisions.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're on top of your game now. At the moment, it's all about taking care of things on the backend that are pending so you can free yourself up and get back to conquering the world. Know that the work you're putting in now is leading to something bigger, even if you don't see immediate results.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With your creative energy at a high now, you have everything needed to bring a project to life. To do so will take some patience and commitment, but you've got those gifts in spades. What you really need now is some hope and some faith. Believe in your talent.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been feeling a bit tender or run down, today reminds you of how strong and resilient you really are. Not that it's not OK to get tired sometimes. It is. And if you find yourself still feeling run down, today is also the perfect time to lean on those that you call family. You are loved.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got the power to make some big things happen today, though it will require initiating some grown-up conversations or talks with a gatekeeper or influential person to get results. Your mind is sharp now, making this the perfect time to get your words and ideas out into the world.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to your finances, you might need to put in some extra effort to get things on track — but it's not impossible. Recognize that the self-discipline you're exhibiting with your money habits will literally pay off for you. At the same time, remember that money doesn't make you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The spotlight is on you and what you're feeling, making it important that you do something for yourself that makes you feel good. For now, it's all about you being your authentic self, unfiltered. So, where can you allow yourself to be yourself a little more? Through pure joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself feeling a bit lonely or isolated today, but it's important for you to remember that being alone doesn't have to mean being lonely. Today, seek out ways that you can enjoy your own company. You can use the time-out as it will give you time to recharge.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A friend or someone you know could be your ace in the hole today, specifically where it relates to your career or something you've been planning. An important conversation could lead to an opportunity, so keep your eyes and ears open. Creatively, you're making a name for yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You can hit a major milestone in your career now, or at the very least you're on your way. As such, be mindful about judging yourself based off of someone else's achievements. Meanwhile, it's time to hone in on what's really worth your time and energy. That's how you perfect your craft.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's possible for you to bring a dream to life now, but first and foremost, you've got to believe that you're capable. Luckily, you should find yourself pushed in a direction today that helps you to remember just how capable you are. See what's possible instead of what isn't.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find that something or someone that you once thought was important to your happiness isn't, which is a good thing as it frees you up to focus on the things and the people that are important. That said, honor your deepest bonds, desires, and feelings today. They will nourish you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might get an indication or receive some positive feedback today that a budding romantic connection has the possibility of turning into something more. Meanwhile, when it comes to getting something you've been hoping or wishing for, the people in your circle can help.