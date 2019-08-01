We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 11, 2019.

The Moon finishes her transit through unconventional Aquarius today, helping us to break free of old routines and ways of thinking as we prep for this Saturday's Full Moon in Pisces. With full moons representing a time for letting go, today's Aquarius Moon can help us to toss what we don't need in favor for something new.

Meanwhile, the Moon remains Void-Of-Course (the period of time when the Moon is transitioning between signs) for the entire day, which also makes the day good for handling unfinished business rather than begin something entirely new. And with multiple planets still in detail-oriented Virgo, we're reminded that we need a plan to move forward while the Moon in Aquarius encourages us to improvise and make changes to the plan as needed.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

While you're encouraged to develop and stick to a plan to make something you're hoping for come true, try not to get so stuck on the details that you get discouraged or stuck in an analysis paralysis. You've got the green light to move forward. Amend the plan as you need to.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself craving the spotlight now and you're more than welcome to take it. Allow your creativity to shine rather than trying to conform to what everyone else is doing. For now, your job is to do what makes you happy. By investing in your joy, you support and inspire others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not be able to do anything about your past, but you can do something for your future. Though in order to pursue your next big idea, you may need to challenge a long held belief. Too, you might also need to take time to ground and center yourself before moving forward.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're encouraged to go easy on yourself today as it could be all too easy to criticize yourself and quit before you even get started. While you may not be perfect, you are more than good enough. Keep this message as a reminder. Be mindful who/what you give your attention.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may have to reassess a professional relationship today, especially if you've been giving more than you've been getting in terms of your finances and your self-worth. If something isn't adding up, it's time to hold yourself accountable. initiate the change that you want to see.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

While you're looking out for others, you're reminded to look out for yourself too. Perhaps this may mean tossing out something you no longer need or finding the courage to make that job switch you've been thinking about. Whatever you need to do, don't talk yourself out of it.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to your joy, you're reminded not to sacrifice it on behalf of others. This might mean being proactive about seeking out the things that fill your heart without feeling guilty about it. By filling your cup first, you give yourself the opportunity to fill the cup of others.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to leave the past where it belongs today, as you've been holding onto something or someone that you need to release. If you're feeling fear around the issue, trust that what's meant for you will find you. Though you need to create space in order to receive it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's said that energy goes wherever your attention is, so as for today, you may need to be a bit more conscientious about who and what you allow to fill your thoughts. When it comes to accomplishing a goal, you'll need to see yourself at the finish line in order to get there.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got a vision you want to fulfill, but you could be doubting your ability (or your worth) to pull it off. Recognize that it's not just about survival now, you deserve to thrive too. Doing so means that there's more to you and to the world than you've been seeing. Open your eyes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're called to work on your wounds around scarcity and abundance today as what you want can be yours. Though if you aren't where you think you should be, try to be kind to yourself. For now, give yourself credit for coming this far. The road is beginning to open up. Trust in you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're asked to trust your powerful intuition today when it comes to dealing with others. You're working on creating healthier boundaries with others so try to guard your energy, specifically your emotional energy, as you see fit. Seek out the company of those that inspire and uplift you.