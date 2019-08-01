We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 12, 2019.

The Moon enters dreamy and compassionate Pisces in the early morning, heightening the sensitivity in the air as well as our intuition. As such, we're called to pull back a bit from the daily grind and tune inward, which can help us to get in some much needed relaxation, while also helping us to determine the net steps forward. With Saturday's Full Moon in Pisces approaching, we might find ourselves having a moment of clarity now, especially where it pertains to the heart and soul.

Since the day also kicks off with go-getter Mars in Virgo squaring off with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius, this Pisces Moon also asks that we pump the brakes a bit so as not to get ourselves in over our heads. Later in the evening, the Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus which could get our creative juices flowing. If we've been looking for something new, we could find it now.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might have some big plans that you want to unleash or might find yourself with more than your fair share of work. Not so fast, Aries, as you could be biting off more than you can chew now. For now, play it cool and make "easy does it" your mantra. Besides, you need the rest.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be feeling like it's your way or the highway today but for now a little compassion and tenderness will go a long way, specifically when it comes to dealing with a friend or someone else. Where can you stand to be a bit more cooperative without fully compromising yourself?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You and a family member (possibly a parent) or someone close to you may not be on the same page today, but it's important to remember you're in the process of creating your own legacy, not following someone else's. In other words, only you can define your own success.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It might feel like you're fresh out of ideas right now and possibly chasing your tail. Though new ideas and inspiration are available to you now if you're willing to take a risk. In what ways can you shake up your routines and break the monotony? Your friends might be able to help.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You could be feeling impulsive today with your cash and finances, but you're reminded to hold back and save something for a rainy day, especially as a sudden expense could crop up. If a sudden expense does come up, you should be able to cover it. Also, be confident about your worth.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may be ready to pitch in and help others today, which is a great thing to do. However, you should be mindful of those that drain your energy or are always in need of rescuing or help. Relationships should be mutually supportive and beneficial. Be careful of overextending yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Things that may have once mattered to you don't seem to matter as much now (or rather, you're learning that those things shouldn't matter), especially at the emotional and mental level. Today, you're encouraged to begin a purge of sorts when it comes to "trash" you've been carrying around.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Love is in the air now and you might find that you're interested in potential love matches that might not fit your usual type. Instead of fighting the flow and sticking to the same old thing, change your perception about love to change your love life for the better.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Though you're usually pegged as a freedom-loving sign, you tend to go above and beyond for the people that you love. Though now, you may need to step back and examine if you've been placing too much of your worth on how much you do for others. Also, it's time for some fiscal responsibility.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might not be able to see something as clearly as you think you are which could have you jumping to conclusions. Talking with a trusted friend or taking a moment to consider other options could help bring you peace of mind. Too, be mindful of what you're feeding your brain now.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your fears might be in overdrive today when it comes to something you've been hoping or wishing for, though it's important to remember that it's just fear. Recognize that you are more than worthy and deserving of receiving what you want. Too, don't let crisis be a motivator.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be thinking about moving full speed ahead with a business relationship, but before you say yes, you may want to take a moment to check in with yourself to see if this is what you really want. Don't be shy about putting your needs first right now. Trust that you know what you know.