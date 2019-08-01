We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 24, 2019.

After swimming in the emotional depths of yesterday's Moon in Cancer, the atmosphere brightens up significantly as the Moon enters bright and sunny Leo in the early morning. With the Moon in Leo, we should find ourselves in the mood for fun, romance, and putting our talents on display.

With the Leo Moon teaming up with the Sun in beauty-oriented Libra, this is also a good day for dressing up, looking our best, and enjoying the flirty energy in the air. And since the Leo Moon will also be teaming up with wounded Chiron in Aries by midday, today is the perfect time for working to heal any wounds that we may have around self-confidence or self-expression.

By the late afternoon, the Moon squares off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which could foster a creative breakthrough. A few hours later, communicative Mercury in Libra teams up with buoyant and brilliant Jupiter in Sagittarius, which could provide us with the inspiring ideas, words, and conversations we need too make a difference in our lives and those of others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood for some fun and romance today and you're advised to seek it out. In terms of love, it's possible that you could attract someone that could stick around for the long term. Though when it comes to fun, be mindful of impulse spending. A convo could lead to an opportunity.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Home is where your heart is today, making it the perfect time to connect with family or get some work done around the house. If it's been a while since you've let some stuff go, cleaning out closets or donating things you don't need can improve the vibe. A money convo is productive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You should be feeling upbeat and social today, which could help put you in the right place in front of the right people. With your creative ideas on a roll and your gift for communication going strong, you have the power to practically speak what you want into existence. Network.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your finances today, making it a good time to focus on saving for a long term goal or securing the cash you need for home-related project. There's a good chance that you can find the money you need. On a different note, it's time to redefine your values. Let the past go.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The focus is on you today and how you're feeling. As such, you should be in the mood to reach out to others today as these connections and conversations could be the key to uplifting you and opening the door to opportunity in terms of love and career. Step outside your comfort zone.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood to work behind the scenes today, which can be a good thing when it comes to decision making or needing to reaffirm what's most important to you now. You might find that what you were worried about isn't really anything to worry about. Finances improve.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You get by today with the help of your friends, especially as some of them have been singing your praises, helping to open doors for you and bring some business your way. A party or social gathering could also bring networking opportunities. Let your uniqueness shine through today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

All eyes are on your career now, and you might find yourself craving praise or attention for the work you've been putting in. While your work isn't going unnoticed, it's best to be your own cheerleader. The confidence you exude can attract a positive outcome. Trust your intuition.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You have some big ideas about the future now and there's no reason why you can't see those plans come true. Though in order to bring your plans to life, you'll need to focus on only promising what you can deliver and breaking away from unproductive habits. Welcome the new.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could receive some good news today when it comes to a money or career related matter. The important thing now is to remain positive and not let your fears or past disappointments get the best of you. On a different note, your creative instincts are spot on now, go with them.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A partnership or collaboration could take off now, opening you up to new experiences, adventures, or a new way of seeing the world. Look to ways that you can connect with those that have skills or talents that compliment yours, as they can help you get far. Community is everything.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The focus is on your health, well-being, and to-do list today, putting you in the mood to get things in order and tip-top shape. A detox or decluttering project could do your mind and body good, as could working on your long term plans. If stuck, you won't be for long.