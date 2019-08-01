We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 27, 2019.

The Moon remains in busy and detailed-oriented Virgo today, which will keep our focus on our tasks, routines, schedules, and to-do lists. Luckily, with the Moon teaming up with hardworking Saturn in Capricorn and dreamy Neptune in Pisces at the start of the day, we should find the motivation needed to bring a dream to reality.

Later in the morning, however, we may need to focus on quality over quantity as the practical Virgo Moon squares off with bountiful Jupiter in Sagittarius. This Moon-Jupiter combination could have us running the risk of overextending ourselves or taking too much on. As such, less is more. Still, this cosmic combo can help us take calculated risks where needed.

By the late afternoon, the Moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, giving us the determination and the insight needed to overcome obstacles. By late tonight, the Moon also teams up with ambitious Mars in Virgo, which could have us feeling cranky, argumentative and restless. The best way to channel this Moon-Mars energy is into anything productive or physical.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've got your eyes on the prize now when it comes to your career or something you've been working to bring to life. However, it's possible that you could feel a bit daunted by how far you have left to go. Remember, you were born to overcome any challenge put in your way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to your creative gifts, you're on fire today. If there's a vision that you want to see through, you can find the means and the inspiration to make it happen, but beware self-doubt. Financially speaking, don't sell your talents short. There's something more for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You and your partner or a relative may need to have a discussion today around something that may be brewing tension between you, especially if it involves money or shared resources. While it may seem like you're on different pages, you can come together. Boundaries may be needed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to bringing an idea to fruition, it could be helpful to get some advice or feedback from someone knowledgeable about the subject. Though be mindful of overthinking things. You've got to trust yourself and take a shot at your goal. You're razor sharp right now.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're called to be more discerning today when it comes to what and who you give your time to, as just because you can do something doesn't mean that you should. This also applies to your money and how you spend it. Too, be mindful of trying to prove your worth to others.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Someone you're close to could do something that undermines your confidence today, but know you don't have to give this person that much power of you. Embrace your power by remembering how truly capable and strong you are. Guard your energy from those that drain it.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might have a lot on your plate but you might be in dire need of some rest and relaxation. Know that you don't have to be the hero today. You do best by doing things that help you to take better care of yourself. At the same time, be open to asking for the help you need.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You know that something needs to change, but you may be feeling a bit apprehensive about making the change as you're not sure if it will be successful. Here's the thing: staying where you currently are isn't going to work either. It's time to take a risk on yourself. You know what to do.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You know what you're working towards and you know what you're worth. So why are you so worried about what others think of you? Now's the time for you to pull back and re-center yourself. Own your power. Know that being your authentic self is what will bring you success.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You've got the talent and smarts to make things happen, but something you're worried about could be dampening your enthusiasm and confidence today. To turn things around, try talking to someone you're close to as their feedback, support, or insight could give you a second wind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may need to be protective of your resources and energy today as being in the wrong place with the wrong people could zap you of your happiness and your strength. Instead, look towards spending time with those that feed your spirit and your mind. You'll feel a whole lot better.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Working with others could be a good way for you to achieve your goals today but take care that you're downplaying your own abilities and overplaying someone else's. At the end of the day, you've already got what it takes to accomplish what you want. A partnership should be complementary to that.