We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 5, 2019.

Although the Moon is in optimistic and adventurous Sagittarius today, we're called to pair Sagittarius' big vision with small, doable steps. This approach comes courtesy of practical Mercury in Virgo teaming up with responsible Saturn in Capricorn at the start of the work day. With Mercury and Saturn joining forces, we get the clarity, focus, and integrity needed to reach our goals.

By the late evening, we'll need to call on that focus and clarity as the Sagittarius Moon squares off with the confident Sun and go-getter Mars in busy Virgo, which could have us over-shooting our target if we're not careful. At the same time, this cosmic combination also calls to remain flexible an be willing to do what's necessary for growth as our plans take shape.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got some big plans that you'd like to see through but you may need to focus on one thing at a time or scale things back to something more doable now. On a similar note, you may want an escape but there's work to be done. Work now, play later is the motto now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got your mind on your money today and as such you're reminded not to settle for less in terms of your talents. Meanwhile, you may have to hold off the need for instant gratification when it comes to dating and splurging on something fun. Focus on your deeper needs.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and a family member, someone you live with, or someone close to you may not be on the same page today, which could stir up an argument or misunderstanding. You may need to speak up on something you've been avoiding or work on guarding your energy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not know if you're coming or going today thanks to all the stuff on your plate. That's why pacing and prioritizing is everything. If it's hard to focus or still your mind, it means you'll need to be mindful of the kind of people and things you're giving your attention to.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for you to think smarter about your finances and seek out ways that you can be more accountable with your money as well as your time. You may need to cut or drop something that's bringing you little return on the investment you've made. Assess your values.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When you speak today, people will listen, so be confident in what you have to say or share, especially if you're putting your creative skills or talents on display. Try not to second-guess or doubt yourself now as you have everything within you to succeed. Take time to nourish yourself too.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be dealing with some nervous tension now or be worried about something beyond your control. The best way to deal with the energy is by focusing on what you can control. Be present to the moment and anchor yourself with things that soothe your spirit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might need to draw boundaries with others today, like a friend, as someone could be asking more of you than you can afford to give. Meanwhile, you may need to reassess your financials when it comes to a long-term plan or goal. Take heart though, you're closer to reaching your goal than you think. Focus on the positive. You are deserving.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in work mode now but it could be that a professional relationship isn't going the way you want it. Be mindful of seeking outside validation from others. You are more than capable. When it comes to making biz decisions, focus on the investment you'd be making.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not be seeing something as clearly as you should today, especially if you're holding on to a rigid or outworn belief. Allow what's no longer working to fall away and commit to learning or opening yourself up to something new. No one can knock you for trying.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might seem like something isn't coming together the way you want. Though you may need to face something you've been avoiding in order for you to move forward. Trust is needed now in yourself and in the cosmos that things are aligning in your favor, even if you can't readily see it.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A professional relationship may seem off or you might find yourself in the company of a naysayer today. As such, it's time for you too reach out and connect with those that support your vision or those that can point you in the direction of a new opportunity. You've got folks on your side.