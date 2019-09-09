We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for September 9, 2019.

We're feeling productive and goal oriented for most of the day, thanks to ambitious Mars in Virgo teaming up with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn in the early morning. Meanwhile, the Moon finishes out her stay in hardworking Capricorn. Though with the Moon Void-of-Course (the period of time when the Moon is transitioning between signs) until the late afternoon, it's best that we tie up loose ends for now.

Later in the afternoon the Moon shifts to friendly and unconventional Aquarius, putting us in the mood to connect with friends, meet new people, and take a different or unusual approach to getting what we need. With Aquarius being a freedom loving sign, we might also find ourselves craving new experiences or the chance to do our own thing.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you want to get a vision or goal off of the ground, look to your friends or community to help you do it. Networking could bring you an opportunity, perhaps through someone that you already know. In terms of friendships, seek ways to establish more balanced connections.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could receive a career opportunity today, but it may require that you step outside the or your comfort zone. Recognize that if you take a leap towards something you've been craving to do at the professional level, there's a strong chance you'll succeed. Take the off-beaten road.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling more restless than usual today. As such, you may be inspired to travel, learn something new, write, or all of the above. Whatever you choose, it should be something that pushes you to grow beyond what you already know or have experienced. Go explore.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

In terms of an intimate relationship, you and your love could find yourselves having a moment of truth or bonding today that could help bring you closer together. However, if a relationship has been unhealthy for, you could be ready to walk. Face your fears.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Partnerships are big deal for you today, and when it comes to romance, you're in the mood to connect with someone new. If already in a relationship, you and your love benefit from quality time spent together. Seek out healthier ways to connect with others.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to pay more attention to your health and well-being today. Maybe this means paring down your schedule, asking for help, or employing better habits to care for your mind and body. Above all, try not to worry too much about being perfect. Show up for you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love and romance are in the air for you today which could bring you lots of potential opportunities for a love match. Online dating could bring results, as could meeting someone through a friend. Creatively, you are on a roll; a project you begin now could become gold.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The attention is on home and family today. If you've been considering moving to a new spot, you could get some encouraging news. If you're staying put, though, today's a good time to consider ways that you can make your space more comfortable. Family comes to the rescue.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your mind is like a sponge now, making it necessary for you to be mindful about what you absorb in terms of media and information. Meanwhile, in what ways do you need to switch things up when it comes to the way you think and communicate? Think outside the box.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could manifest a new job opportunity or find yourself on the receiving end of a pay raise but know that much depends on your ability to recognize how much your worth. On a different note, you could stand to treat yourself to something nice today. You deserve.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about you today and you get the green light to give yourself some extra tender, loving care. If you've been thinking of upgrading your wardrobe or improving your connection to your body, now's a good time to do it. Too, don't be shy about making your needs known.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been feeling a bit rundown and having a hard time moving, it's because now is a time for you to rest and regroup instead of charging ahead. Your spiritual and emotional health could use some tuning up. Make the commitment to yourself to take better care of you.