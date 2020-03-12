The coronavirus has affected Coachella, the NBA, and now, one of Hollywood's most reliable power couples, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Thankfully, according to their sons, the iconic actors are going to be just fine. Chet Hanks gave a coronavirus update on Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson after the couple announced that they tested positive for the rapidly spreading virus, which has now been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The son of Hanks and Wilson posted a video to Instagram addressing their coronavirus diagnosis and explaining how they contracted the disease. "It's true, my parents got coronavirus, crazy," he said. "They're both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there."

Luckily, his parents' current prognosis indicates that they shouldn't be worried. "I just got off the phone with them and they both are fine," Chet assured his followers. "They're not even that sick, they're not worried about it, they're not tripping. They're going through the necessary health precautions, obviously. But I don't think it's anything to be too worried about." Hanks ended his video by thanking fans for their concern and encouraging them to "stay safe out there."

As his dad explained in his statement confirming the news Wednesday night, Hanks and Wilson will remain under quarantine in Australia and follow all medical protocol for as long as necessary. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" he wrote, in typical Tom Hanks spirit.

Hanks' son Colin Hanks also posted about his parents' diagnosis on social media. "We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone," he wrote on Instagram. "My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances." He also reassured fans that he was "confident that they will make a full recovery."

Hanks was in Australia shooting Baz Luhrmann's highly anticipated Elvis Presley biopic when he and Wilson started showing symptoms and tested positive for the virus. Warner Bros. has halted production on the film until further notice.

It is not known if any other cast members, which include Austin Butler and Maggie Gyllenhaal, have been tested for coronavirus.

