Just when Marvel fans everywhere finally stopped crying over the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere is here to kick off the waterworks all over again. On Thursday night, Tom Holland and Lexi Rabe had the most precious Avengers reunion on the Far From Home red carpet, proving that Peter Parker will always be a part of the Stark family.

According to Buzzfeed, Holland posed for photos with Rabe — who was wearing an adorably on-theme red and blue ruffled dress — on the red carpet, and fans everywhere were deeply emotional over the impact of seeing Tony Stark's daughter and his figurative son together again. Holland shared a picture from the night on his Instagram Story as well, which he captioned simply, "3000," which is a reference to Tony telling Morgan how much he loved her in Endgame.

While Tony and Morgan's onscreen relationship is incredibly sweet and emotional, the Russo brothers — who directed Infinity War and Endgame — have explained that Downey's close relationship with Holland helped add a great deal of extra intensity to Peter and Tony's bond. "We should also really credit Downey for a lot," Anthony Russo told Bustle in 2018 about filming with the pair. "You see how much he gives to [Tom] in the scenes, he's really looking out for where he can help him develop and expand and improvise."

In addition to Peter seeing Tony as a father figure onscreen, Holland and Downey have a particularly strong bond because, as the Far From Home star revealed on Netflix's The Chef Show, he did his first Spider-Man screen test with Downey. Over the course of the years since, Holland has come to admire the older actor as a "role model," and even recently noted that their relationship was one of his favorite "bromances" in the MCU.

"[Downey's] 10 minutes early every day, says hello to every crew member, and it just showed me that it doesn’t matter how famous you get or how much money you make, you should always treat everyone the same," Holland said in March 2018, according to the U.K. outlet The Metro. "He’s a really good role model for me to have as a young man in this industry. If I am ever lucky enough to get there, then I should act as he does."

That close relationship is part of the reason why Holland's performance at Tony's funeral in Endgame is so devastating — well, that, and because he was basically blindsided by Tony's death. During an appearance on Live! With Jimmy Kimmel, Holland confessed that he was told they were filming a wedding sequence on the day that the cast had to shoot Tony's sendoff. "This is how bad it is for me: I was told it was a wedding," he said, poking fun at his tendency to spoil the Marvel films. "No word of a lie, I showed up to the 'wedding' and I was like, 'Where's Robert?'"

Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to IndieWire, Joe Russo revealed that Holland only gets pieces of the scripts, in order to try and keep him from spoiling the plot in interviews. “Tom Holland gets his lines and that’s it," Russo announced during an April 1 Avengers: Endgame Indian Anthem event. "He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of. We’ll just, we use like very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene, because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut."

Holland echoed those sentiments during an ACE Comic Con Phoenix appearance, where he confessed that he has filmed fight scenes without knowing, who, exactly Spider-Man is trying to take out. "The Russo Brothers are like ‘so you’re just standing here, and you’re fighting this guy and just do whatever,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay, who am I fighting?’ And they were like, ‘Well, we can’t tell you because it’s a secret.’ ... I’m just standing there punching the air for 15 minutes and when I took the job I didn’t think that’s what I’d be doing. I’ve gotten used to it now."

Holland might not have any idea what he's filming at any given moment, but as long as he continues to give us moments as emotional and adorable as his red-carpet reunion with Rabe, it's worth any confusion he (or we) have to endure.