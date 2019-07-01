One of the reasons the Marvel fanbase has embraced Tom Holland as Spider-Man, following memorable performances by other actors, is the joy he brings to the part. Holland and Peter Parker have a similar exuberant energy and curiosity about the superhero world. But in a recent interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Holland said he wouldn't keep his superpowers secret, unlike his onscreen counterpart.

This really shouldn't come as much of a surprise for fans, considering Holland's loose lips regarding Marvel spoilers. When asked by the outlet what was most baffling about the character he portrays in the MCU, Holland had this to say: "The only thing I can't understand about him is this: If I found out that I had super powers, I'd tell the world immediately. I'd tell everyone. Don't get me wrong. The fact that he keeps it a secret to keep people around him safe does feel good on a certain level. It's good that he's protective of his friends. He does right with his powers and helps people, which is amazing."

Yes, one of the trademarks of Peter Parker, dating back to the original comics, is he moonlights as a nerdy high school student by day, before fighting villains in a spidey suit at night. But knowing Holland's track record with highly classified secrets, this would be a seemingly impossible task.

Woohae Cho/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite this major departure between Holland and Peter, the actor told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the two share a lot of similarities. (Other than, you know, where they're from and the whole having magical abilities thing.)

"Peter Parker is just a young, happy-go-lucky, innocent kid at his core," Holland explained. "I feel like I'm pretty much the same at heart. Of course, he's always dealing with a lot of heavy things, but he retains a childlike wonder, which I think is so important." In fact, Holland bringing a naivete to the role that arguably helped make his dynamic with Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) shine in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

As for the highly-anticipated MCU follow-up to Avengers: Endgame, Holland is keeping plot details about Spider-Man: Far From Home under lock and key. When asked about his history with revealing movie secrets, Holland replied, "Yeah, I might have maybe, accidentally, revealed the title of this movie before I was supposed to reveal it." But the actor said he's looking to break his streak. "I don't want to contribute to any Spidey spoilers," Holland said, adding, "I can say that this new movie is big. There's a lot at stake. Spider-Man must really look deep."

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

On the eve of the latest Spider-Man movie, fans will eagerly await just how Peter will keep his identity a secret in the aftermath of Endgame. Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Peter and co. on a European school trip that will involve plenty of curious classmates and tourists armed with selfie sticks.

One thing is for certain: if Tom Holland did have superpowers — the world would know about it, like, immediately. And you have to love him for it.