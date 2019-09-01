Spider-Man: Far From Home might have premiered months ago, but the real-life bonds made during filming are still going strong. On Sept. 1, Tom Holland posted a sweet birthday message for Zendaya, showcasing their friendship and special, Spidey connection.

Holland wrote, "The birthday girl! 🥳 hope you’re having an amazing day." The accompanying photo is from when Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon lit up the Empire State Building for Holland's family's organization — The Brothers' Trust — as a part of the Far From Home press tour back in June. It definitely shows off how close the pals are, and how much fun they had on their latest press tour together.

And Zendaya definitely appreciated the post, commenting, "Thanks weirdo👊🏽💙" in the way only a good friend would do. Many a fan have shipped the actors since their first Spider-Man film, but whether they ever dated at all or not, their friendly chemistry is definitely there. Even off-screen, the two are known for bantering throughout their interviews. And for the last couple of years, they've also kept up the tradition of wishing each other happy birthday on social media.

This year, Zendaya posted a photo of her, Holland, Batalon, and Darnell Appling, her assistant and best friend, with the caption, "Happy birthday weirdo, thanks for being the wonderful person you are, we’re all very lucky to have you and your weirdness👍🏽 @tomholland2013." And the year before, she shared a hilarious video of Holland and Batalon fighting like Jedi with Lightsabers (which Holland broke, by the way). Clearly, these co-stars know their way around a meaningful birthday post.

Additionally, their interactions on Twitter and their epic Lip Sync Battle episode show off their friendship perfectly, in addition to their Snapchats of their hangouts. Again, it's no wonder that fans wish they were in a romantic relationship, but knowing they're such good friends is wonderful enough.

In a recent interview with ET Canada in June, Zendaya said she believes that all the romance speculation "comes with the territory" of acting in Hollywood. "It's weird," Zendaya said, while Holland called it "a little annoying." She continued: "We kinda knew what we signed up for a little bit... It is what it is." In a 2017 interview with Variety, Zendaya shared why she and Holland formed such a strong bond. "We are friends," she told the publication. "He's a great dude. He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old."

It seems like a great bond was formed during filming and having to deal with the massive fan territory that comes with being in the MCU. Zendaya is well on her way to conquering Hollywood, and knowing she's got Holland supporting her every step of the way like a real life Peter Parker just makes everything that much sweeter. May the Virgo queen enjoy her birthday and the rest of her Jordan year, too. She deserves it.