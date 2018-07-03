If you thought you were excited for pool hangouts, a few margaritas, and a day off work for the Fourth of July, just wait. It gets better because there are sales. Sales are far as the eye can see, and Torrid's 2018 Fourth of July sale may just be the discount shopping experience to top them all. With a whopping 70 percent off some items and other deep discounts on super cute plus size attire, it's time to get your credit card out and do some serious summer time damage. Vacation savings be damned.

Torrid's Fourth of July sale is actually their semi-annual clearance event, and that means that there's tons of options for you to shop. From dresses and shorts to intimates and accessories, the brand is offering deep discounts on practically every category of good they have. That is definitely excellent news for you.

Plus, they've made it super easy to shop. Since the sale is not specific to the Fourth of July, there's no codes required and no need to parse through the site looking for the items that qualify for the sale. Instead, Torrid has organized the items for you and even separated them out into categories. Basically, it's internet shopping heaven.

While the sale prices are great on their own, the other perfect thing about doing your holiday shopping at Torrid is their size range. The brand ranges from size 10 to size 30 making it a super inclusive options for plus size women of a variety of sizes. If you're plus and looking for fashion forward styles, Torrid's probably got you carried. Now, thanks to this sale, they've got you cover in cute clothes that are up to 70 percent off.

Where should you start your Fourth of July shopping spree, though? Here are some ideas.

Crepe Shorts

Torrid Torrid Peach Lace-Up Crepe Short Was $44.90; Now $11.39 Torrid If you're looking for the coziest shorts ever, this adorable crepe pair is on super sale and are perfect for the hottest of hot summer days. Buy Now

Floral Kimono

Torrid Black Floral Fringe Kimono Was $58.90; Now $14.09 Torrid How flowy and boho is this kimono? If you want something that'll keep you cool but also give you a little bit of added whimsy to your look, this kimono is definitely it. Buy Now

Distressed Skinny Jeans

Torrid Croppyed Skinny Jean Dark Wash Was $62.90; Now $15.59 Torrid Jeans for under $20? Yes, please. This cropped pair of skinny jeans are a total steal from this sale. Whether you're wearing them for every day or taking them in to summer nights, this deal is can't miss. Buy Now

Minimalist Dress

Torrid Grey Jersey Off Shoulder Skater Dress Was $54.90; Now $12.98 Torrid There's nothing easier in the summer than a simple dress, and this skater style frock is on super sale. Just look how effortless and cute it is with those sneakers! Buy Now

Rhinestone Bow Flats

Torrid Rhinestone Bow Toe Flats Was $39.90; Now $14.99 Torrid First things first. Yes, these are wide width which is only part of what makes them amazing. From the vibrant red to the sparkly bow, this under $15 pair of flats should definitely be in your shopping cart. Buy Now

Fan Girl Merch

Make Lemonade

Torrid Lilac and Lemon Floral Georgette Tank Was $38.90; Now $15.49 Torrid Embrace your inner Beyonce with this lemon tank or just embrace your love of all things summer. With a price like this, there's no reason not to shop this adorable tank. Buy Now

If you're looking for some new summer staples, Torrid's Fourth of July sale is the perfect choice for some serious steals. Whether it's shoes, tops, or dresses, they've got it all, and they've got it all for incredibly low prices.