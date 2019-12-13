‘Tis the season to turn your home into an homage to holiday cookies. If you’re looking to deck your halls with delicious treats, Trader Joe’s DYO Holiday Ornaments Cookie Kit is exactly what you seek. It combines decor with baked goods which is, if you ask me, the reason for the season.

Trader Joe’s Decorate Your Own Holiday Ornament Cookie Kit comes with all the makings of the cutest, sweetest holiday decoration your jolly ol’ self can bare. It has eight pre-made sugar cookies in a variety of different holiday-inspired shapes like Christmas trees, holiday stars, and wrapped gifts. If the idea of trying to make your own icing is as stressful as trying to find a gift for a hard-to-shop-for relative, Trader Joe’s has you covered on that front as well. The kit comes complete with three pouches of icing in red, green, and white, as well as an array of different mini candy beads and sprinkles. You can make a red Christmas tree with green ball ornaments. Make a Frosty the Snowman that’s all green and covered in snowflake-shaped sprinkles. Mix the red and white frostings together and make all the cookies pink. The world is your DIY cookie oyster.

If you’re wondering how these decorated delicacies turn themselves into ornaments, Trader Joe’s made that easy to achieve as well. Each cookie has a hole at the top meant to fit the gold twisty-ties included in each kit. Then, you can hang your DIY-ed ornaments wherever you please: a tree, a fireplace mantel, on the knobs of your silverware drawer, wherever! For $5.99 per kit, you’ll get an activity, some festive decor, and the added bonus of being able to eat your ornaments. No need to worry about finding a safe place to stow them away for next year!

If you’re looking to really get into the holiday spirit, allow Trader Joe’s to be your one-stop-shop for all things seasonal. There are aisles upon aisles of Trader Joe’s holiday products from advent calendars for your pets to festive candles to more pies than you’ll know what to do with. Whether you’re looking to prepare the perfect festive spread or just make your midnight snack a little more seasonal, Trader Joe’s has you set.

If you really want to inject your life with some holiday cheer, Trader Joe’s peppermint products will do exactly that. Why sip on regular hot cocoa when Trader Joe’s peppermint hot chocolate exists? Why add boring, plain almond milk to your morning coffee when Cocoa Peppermint Almond Creamer exists? (That was a rhetorical question. Please, for the love of the Christmas spirit, do not tell me Cocoa Peppermint Almond Creamer doesn’t automatically usurp its creamer brethren.) There is, in other words, a Trader Joe’s peppermint product for all your peppermint holiday needs.

So, when it comes to decor that looks good enough to eat, like the Holiday Ornaments cookies, and food that looks pretty enough to leave out all season, Trader Joe's has you covered.