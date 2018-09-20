Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, isn't even a year old yet and she's already a social media star like her mom, as evidenced by the latest photo shared by her father. On Sept. 20, Travis Scott posted a photo of Stormi, which featured the rapper helping his daughter take a few steps. And honestly, it may just be the cutest snap featuring the youngster yet.

As previously mentioned, and based on Scott's photo, it looks like Stormi is already starting to walk a little bit. The "Butterfly Effect" singer can be seen holding his daughter's hands as he helps her along. Can you believe that she's already accomplishing such a major milestone already? It seems like Jenner was just shocking the world by announcing that she had given birth in February. Regardless, it's always so fun to see the latest, adorable update from the Jenner-Scott family.

Of course, this isn't the first time that baby Stormi's been front and center on her parents' social media accounts. In fact, Scott only recently posted yet another series of photos featuring his daughter in late August. Not only were the photos, obviously, all kinds of cute, but his caption honoring his little one will surely give you a cuteness overload too.

On Aug. 22, he posted a couple of photos that pictured the daddy-daughter duo having some fun. The rapper captioned the post with, "Big mood ! Teach my stormi to love I'll forever protect that smile." Um, does it get any cuter than this? (Spoiler alert: Nope!)

Based on the pics, you can already tell that Stormi's a pro at taking the best snaps, just like her social media mogul mom. In both of the photos that he posted, she's giving the camera the biggest, brightest smiles ever. Just looking at these pics is sure to add a little sunshine to your day.

When Stormi was also around 1 month old, he posted a photo of her on Instagram, complete with a fun filter. Scott captioned it, quite adorably, with, "Our little rager !!!!" It's just so nice to see the adoring parents showing off their little one like this.

Scott isn't the only one giving the world a glimpse of his daughter. Stormi's aunt, Kim Kardashian, surprised fans on Sept. 14 with a photo featuring little Chicago West, Jenner's baby, and Khloé Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson. She affectionately captioned the lovely, pink-filtered photo with, "The Triplets." Considering the fact that the next generation of KarJenners were all born within months of each other (as previously mentioned Stormi was born in February, Chicago was born in January, and True in April), the "triplets" nickname for the three cousins definitely fits.

It's incredibly clear, based on all of the many social media photos featuring baby Stormi (and her little cousins too), that she's already a pro at the photo game already. Seeing as though Scott and Jenner have posted many photos of their camera-ready little one in the past, fans can definitely be sure to expect even more cute snaps in the future.