Stormi Webster is totally daddy's little girl. And nothing makes that more evident than a recent report from Us Weekly about Travis Scott's relationship with baby Stormi, in which a source opened up about their adorably strong bond.

As Us Weekly reported, Scott recently got his daughter a rather pricey, but incredibly stylish, present. Kylie Jenner highlighted her daughter's gift on her Instagram Story, in which she showed off Stormi's new bling. In the video she posted, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can reportedly be heard saying, "Look what your daddy got you, girl,” and also saying, as her little one walked around with the diamond chain (complete with a lightening bolt design, to truly make it Stormi-approved) around her neck, "You’re just too cute.”

To most of the world, this probably sounds like a seriously lavish gift to give to a 1-year-old. But, Scott is simply in the business of spoiling his little one, which shouldn't come as such a shock. A source opened up to Us Weekly about the Astroworld rapper's approach to parenting, saying, "He is a very hands-on dad and engaged." They continued to note that Scott's penchant for pricey gifts comes from a good place, as he, like any other parent, only wants what's best for his child. The insider continued, “He spoils his daughter rotten and absolutely loves her to death and would do anything to make her life the best that it can be.”

If you followed along with Stormi's first birthday festivities, then you would know that Scott and Jenner indeed love to spoil their adorable baby girl. Basically, the tot's party was enough to put every other birthday party that's ever existed to shame.

The affair was dubbed "Stormi World," a play on Scott's Astroworld album and included every fun carnival-adjacent activity you could imagine. It even featured Stormi-approved treats (including the most gorgeous-looking cake), a "Baby Shark" live performance, and a giant blowup of the birthday girl's head at the entrance of the party, which was a tie back to her dad's Astroworld tour. In other words, it was pretty much the event of the century.

In addition to throwing her an out-of-this-world birthday bash, both Jenner and Scott posted moving tributes to their daughter on her first birthday, which fell on Feb. 1. The reality star posted a short video featuring the family, writing, "Happy Birthday Stormi ♥️ We Love you.." As for the "Sicko Mode" rapper, he wrote on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of some of Stormi's cutest moments:

"ITS MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRIT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE."

No matter whether he's helping to throw his daughter an amazing birthday party or giving her some pretty fancy gifts, it's clear that Scott is always going to go above and beyond for his "Queen," baby Stormi.