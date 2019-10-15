It's been eight months since Khloé Kardashian split from her baby's father Tristan Thompson, following cheating allegations that rocked her family and the internet. As she recently revealed on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, Kardashian is still processing the Thompson scandal, but she doesn't want to be seen as a "victim" in the situation. For now, she's just trying to move past the drama and focus on effectively co-parenting their daughter True.

When the host asked if she's started dating again following her breakup from Thompson back in February, Kardashian confessed that finding love isn't really her priority right now. However, she made clear she "forgives" her ex for what he did, saying, "It’s only going to hurt me if I’m holding onto this anger and playing this victim role. I don’t believe in being a victim." Instead, she'd rather "push through" those feelings and focus on healing. Kardashian also hopes her actions following the scandal will teach True a lesson in forgiveness, since she still considers Thompson to be a "great person."

After everything that's happened, Kardashian is working on getting along with Thompson, because "he never hurt True" and she "will never come between" their father-daughter relationship. Still, co-parenting with an ex comes with challenges, which is something Kardashian addressed back in July, telling Us Weekly, the whole thing is "still sometimes awkward," but they're "both doing a really good job." Kardashian added that ultimately, "nothing else matters" besides their baby.

Kardashian and Thompson's relationship faced not one, but two separate instances of cheating claims. Back in April 2018, grainy videos surfaced that seemingly showed Thompson cheating on Kardashian, who was nine months pregnant at the time, with multiple women. The reality star stuck by her then-boyfriend despite the accusations (which Thompson has never publicly addressed).

However, the following February, another cheating report surfaced involving Jordyn Woods, the long-time BFF of Kylie Jenner and close friend of the entire Kardashian-Jenner crew. (Woods denied being "intimate" with Thompson, but claimed he kissed her on the lips. Thompson has continued to stay silent about all claims of infidelity.) That appeared to be the final straw for Kardashian, as she split with Thompson around the same time the news broke publicly.

Even though Kardashian is working on moving past her breakup, the Cleveland Cavaliers player might not be ready to close that door for good. Earlier this month, a source told People that he's "showed more of an interest" in reconciling with the reality star, and that "he seems to want more than [to] co-parent with Khloé." As for how Kardashian feels, the same source claimed she "has moments when she is toying with the idea of getting back with Tristan."

Whether or not that'll actually end up happening remains to be seen. For now, Kardashian has repeatedly made clear that True is her top priority.