It's been a few weeks since the cheating scandal broke, and on Monday, Tristan Thompson posted on Instagram, breaking his social media silence. The NBA player might have returned to the online world, but it won't necessarily welcome him back. Khloé Kardashian fans aren't going to be happy with the post, which doesn't address the cheating reports or comment on his relationship at all.

Instead, it was a post about the Cleveland Cavaliers win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. "WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN #OnToTheNextOne," he wrote on Instagram, along with a picture taken during the game. The post doesn't reveal anything about his status with Kardashian, and it suggests the player won't be using social media to address the cheating reports anytime soon.

Thompson attempted a return to social media once before. On April 11, the star shared a sponsored post with Neiman Marcus and GQ. The caption read: "ferragamo sunglasses are always the perfect accessory and of course look good on a man." Kardashian fans took the opportunity to roast the player, posting poop and middle-finger emoji in the comments. The post even inspired an entire series of insults, where people commented with their "hopes" for Thompson. Spoiler: the hopes weren't good things. "I hope you step on a lego," one fan wrote. "I hope every time you're in the club you miss the beat drop," another said. The NBA player deleted the post after several days, and had been quiet online since.

The Instagram share on Monday is already facing criticism from Kardashian fans. In the comments, several basketball fans offered congratulations, but other users called him out for his reported behavior. In addition to the insults and strings of poop emoji, many wondered why his return to social media wasn't a comment on the controversy or about his newborn daughter, True Thompson. "Too soon,' one user wrote. "He instas this of all thing," another added. "U post about basketball but not about your child #shame". Fans also responded to hashtag #OnToTheNextOne, pointing out it wasn't a bad catchphrase for his reported infidelity.

Reports that Thompson had been unfaithful to Kardashian began in April, days before the reality star gave birth to the couple's daughter. The Daily Mail first reported that Thompson kissed a woman at a club, then TMZ posted videos of a man who appeared to be the Cavaliers player with two unidentified women at a Hookah Bar in Washington D.C. Us Weekly then reported that Thompson had been seeing another woman since at least November and an unnamed source told the publication that he is known to be a cheater among his friends. Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True, amid the cheating allegations.

Kardashian hasn't shared many updates on social media either since the cheating scandal began and she gave birth, but she did post a message revealing her daughter's name and welcoming her to the world. The star posted a picture of pink balloons and wrote: "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

In a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim Karadshian did admit that she's not happy about the cheating scandal and subsequent media storm. "Poor Khloé. Like I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f*cked up," she said. DeGeneres asked if Kim liked Thompson before the controversy, and she said the whole family was invested in the relationship succeeding. "Khloé always dives into relationships and puts her whole heart into everything, I mean she moved there," Kim said, referring to Kardashian's move to Cleveland, Ohio where Thompson plays for the Cavaliers. "I've seen her be in a really tough situation before, in her last relationship. So I think the family gets so emotionally invested in whoever each other is with, we treat them like family, and give then our whole soul."

In spite of the terrible situation, Kim also emphasized how much her family wants the best for Kardashian. "We really were rooting for Khloé, and we still are," Kim added." You know, she's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation all over." She didn't share many other details about how Kardashian was doing post-scandal, saying it was important to keep things "cute" and "classy" when kids are involved. "I'm going to try and not say anything so negative, because one day True is going to see this, and it's so messed up," she added.

It's unlikely that Thompson will make a statement on the scandal, especially since his return to social media was pretty inconsequential. It seems most likely that Kardashian will be the first to discuss the controversy in public. Fans will just have to wait and see when that will be.