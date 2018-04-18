Tristan Thompson Deleted The Instagram Where Khloé Fans Were Dissing Him & It’s A Tragedy

On April 16, the world suffered a devastating loss when Tristan Thompson deleted an Instagram post — a post that, by any measure, was responsible for producing some of the best disses of our generation. They will be missed.

Thompson blessed us with the now-deleted post on the eleventh day of April in the year of our lord, two-thousand eighteen. To some, the timing seemed a bit odd — Thompson had been accused of cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian, just one day prior, and had yet to respond to any of the allegations.

The photo he shared was taken for a paid partnership between Neiman Marcus and GQ, and his caption was pretty mundane. "@ferragamo sunglasses are always the perfect accessory and of course look good on a man," Thompson wrote.

Kardashian fans flew to Thompson's sponsored post at breakneck speed, and proceeded to hurl enraged remarks at the reportedly unfaithful athlete. There were expletives, of course, and many-a-finger was wagged. There were emoji of all sorts — trashcans, snakes, and poop galore — and there were earnest laments of love lost.

But nothing could compare to the true treasure that emerged from all those angry comments. It was a treasure that, while gone, will never be forgotten. Thompson's post bestowed on us the bounty of the "I hope" insult.

We may never know who originated the first "I hope" insult, but every one thereafter was better than the last: "I hope all your Christmas gifts are socks," "I hope Netflix never loads for you," "I hope the toothpaste falls off your toothbrush every time you run it under water," "I hope every time you get on a flight it’s full of crying babies," "I hope every time you’re in the club you miss the beat drop," "I hope you get stuck in an elevator with Solange," and on and on and on.

"I hope that every time you walk into a room you forget what you were going in there for," "I hope your lips get real chapped and there’s no Burt’s Bees in sight," "I hope every time you use a self checkout lane it tells you to ‘please remove item from the bagging area,'" "I hope you get taken and Liam Neeson doesn’t find you," "I hope you always have 10,000 spoons when all you need is a knife," "I hope Kanye interrupts your acceptance speech" — which is actually a real possibility — and countless others that are no longer in our lives.

According to People, at one point there were more than 260,000 comments on Thompson's sponsored Instagram post, but now each and every one of those comments are gone. When Tristan Thompson deleted that Instagram post on April 16, he deleted one of the few bright lights in this often dark world.

Neither Thompson nor Kardashian have spoken out about the infidelity allegations yet, but the couple welcomed a daughter together amid the drama on April 12. Thompson was reportedly in the delivery room when Kardashian gave birth to baby True, but this will likely prove to be a difficult time for the new parents.

If the allegations prove to be true, Kardashian will have a difficult decision on her hands. If she chooses to stay in a relationship with Thompson, she'll have to find a considerable amount of forgiveness in her heart. And while she may very well be able to forgive Thompson for his infidelity offense, the rest of the world will never get over what he did to all those magnificent "I hope" comments.