In a recently-surfaced 2007 interview with Adam Carolla, Donald Trump Jr. talked about his dad's penis, how hard it is to be at the Playboy Mansion with a pregnant wife, whether he'd ever murder his father to inherit his fortune, and various other topics. In the interview, Don Jr. implied, but stopped short of outright asserting, that he has a larger penis than his dad.

"When you and your pops are in the shower, who’s got the bigger package? You know what I’m saying," the former Loveline host asked Don Jr., who was at that point 30 years old.

"You know, and I will get fired for this, but I’m never going to say that I don’t," Don Jr. replied. "I will get fired for that. By the way, they’re both pretty substantial, I think."

The elder Trump raised eyebrows in 2016 when when he insisted at a Republican debate that he has a sufficiently large penis. He made a similar suggestion in January 2018, when he claimed in a tweet that his "Nuclear Button" is "much bigger & more powerful" than that of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, "and my Button works!" The next day, conservative shock-jock and Trump-supporter Alex Jones assured his listeners that the president does indeed have a big penis.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The 13-minute interview took place at the Playboy Mansion, and although it appears to have been taken offline, it's been preserved by the Internet Archive and was uncovered Thursday by the Huffington Post's Ashley Feinberg.

