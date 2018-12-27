Although the two filed for divorce earlier in the year, Donald Trump Jr's Christmas photos on Instagram suggest that he and Vanessa Trump are getting along just fine. On Christmas Day, Don Jr. posted a series of images that show him and his ex-wife hanging out with their five children together to celebrate the holiday.

"Some pics from a great Christmas Day with the kids. #christmas#family#holiday," the president's eldest son wrote in the post. The images show the former couple posing in front of a Christmas tree, opening presents with their kids and hanging out with others on Christmas day.

Don Jr. and Vanessa married in 2005 after being introduced by Donald Trump, but they filed for divorce in March of 2018. Days after they did, Us Weekly reported that Don Jr. had had an affair with Aubrey O'Day, formerly a member of the girl group Danity Kane, when O'Day was contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2011. Neither Don Jr. nor O'Day have commented on that report.

Shortly thereafter, reports surfaced that Don Jr. had begun dating Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Fox News host and former San Francisco prosecutor. The two later posted images of themselves together on social media, seemingly confirming the reports.

It's not entirely surprising to learn that Don Jr. and Vanessa are apparently still on civil terms, as she's publicly come to his defense at least once since their divorce. After word hit the street that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle were dating, the New York Daily News published an op-ed arguing that their relationship presented a conflict of interest for Guilfoyle, who often reports on the Trump administration, and that Guilfoyle should thus resign or be fired.

This drew a sharp rebuke from Don Jr., who called the op-ed "liberal privilege at its finest." Perhaps more surprisingly, it also prompted a response from Vanessa, who sent a tweet defending both Don Jr. and Guilfoyle.

"The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don," Vanessa tweeted at the time. "We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy. We’ll focus on raising our great kids.Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives!

Incidentally, Guilfoyle is reportedly still on good terms with her own famous ex-husband: Gavin Newsom, the progressive former mayor of San Francisco who was elected to the California governorship in November. The two were married between 2001 and 2005, but although their marriage didn't last, Guilfoyle has said that they stay in touch regularly and are on good terms.

According to the Mercury News, Guilfoyle spent Christmas with several other members of the Trump family at the Mar-a-lago resort in Florida. Trump himself had planned to join them, according to the Palm Beach Post, but cancelled his trip and stayed in Washington for Christmas to deal with the partial government shutdown that he helped initiate days earlier.

Vanessa posted her own Christmas photo on Twitter on Christmas Eve, but Don Jr. wasn't in it.