Donald Trump Jr.'s new relationship appears to have been confirmed by an unexpected source. Following his Twitter tirade against a critical opinion piece on Kimberly Guilfoyle, whom he is reportedly dating, Don Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, backed up their relationship in a tweet on Thursday, while expressing support for Guilfoyle.

"The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don," Vanessa tweeted on Thursday afternoon. "We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy. We’ll focus on raising our great kids.Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives!"

After rumors began swirling that Don Jr. is dating Guilfoyle, a Fox News host and the ex-wife of Gavin Newsom, the New York Daily News ran an opinion piece arguing that the relationship poses a conflict of interest for Guilfoyle, as she often comments about Trump-related matters on TV, and that Fox should immediately fire her.

On Thursday, Don Jr. tweeted out a rebuttal piece at Mediaite, which claimed that because Guilfoyle is an "opinion host" and not a "news reporter," her relationship with the president's eldest son poses no conflict of interest. The article also cited several other examples of journalists having romantic relationships with political figures, and argued that calling for Guilfoyle to be hired is "not only unjustified; it’s a hit job."

