It’s hard to walk down the street and not overhear a conversation involving the word “Russia” these days. And today will be no different. On Thursday, Aug. 2 President Donald Trump reviled the “Russian hoax" while defending his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin — hours after his heads of national security announced that Russian meddling is still happening as midterm elections approach, CNN reported.

The security officials had also noted earlier Thursday that Trump was taking the Russian inference seriously. “President Trump has not and will not tolerate interference in America’s system of representative government,” National Security Adviser John Bolton said in a letter to Senate Democrats, Politico reported.

However, when Trump spoke at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Thursday night, he didn’t set out to reiterate that sentiment. Instead, he attacked the media for their coverage of his meeting with Putin in Helsinki and gave himself a pat on the back for his handling of the meeting and Russia in general.

"In Helsinki, I had a great meeting with Putin," Trump said to the crowd. "We discussed everything. ... We got along really well. By the way, that's a good thing, not a bad thing. Now we're being hindered by the Russian hoax — it's a hoax, OK?"

