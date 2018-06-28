Trump Says Ivanka & Melania "Love The Women" And Twitter Was Like What!??

Many liberal women see Ivanka and Melania as a disappointment. They're often particularly frustrated with the first daughter, saying that she acted like a female advocate in the 2016 election but has since enabled her father's policies that hurt women. The president doesn't view it that way, though. At a rally in North Dakota on Wednesday, he claimed the opposite: Trump said Ivanka and Melania "love the women."

Addressing the crowd, he described how Ivanka approached him about a child tax credit. "Darling, nobody knows what that is," he said. According to him, she responded, "The women know."

"My daughter and my wife, Melania," Trump continued, "they love the women, and the women love them." He added, for good measure: "And the men love them."

Despite what Trump says, it's a stretch to call Ivanka and Melania "loved." A Quinnipiac poll from June 6 estimated Melania's approval rating to be at 49 percent (for context, Michelle Obama had the same rating in 2010). The assistant director of the poll said that means that she "might have the best favorability rating of anyone in or close to the White House," but that's still less than half the country. An Ipsos and the Daily Beast poll from June 15 found that Ivanka is even less popular, with an approval rating of only 43 percent.

Twitter did not take kindly to Trump's comment. Many women responded with a flat denial, saying they harbor no "love" for the first lady or first daughter.

