Anti-abortion activists held their annual "March For Life" protest in Washington, D.C. on Friday, and although President Trump didn't appear in person, he did record a short, pre-recorded video that was shown at the event. In Trump's 2019 March For Life speech, the president pledged to veto any bill seeking to expand abortion rights, should such a bill land on his desk, and touted his administration's efforts to restrict abortion and contraception access.

"Today, I have signed a letter to Congress to make clear that if they send any legislation to my desk that weakens the protection of human life, I will issue a veto, and we have the support to uphold those vetos," Trump said in his video address.

The president also vowed to support Senate Republicans' efforts to make the Hyde Amendment, a short-term provision that bans federal funds from paying for abortions, permanent. However, a Senate bill to do just that was defeated the day before Trump's address aired, as Republican senators couldn't muster the votes to overcome a Democratic filibuster.

"Every child is a sacred gift from God," Trump said in the video. "As this year's March for Life theme says, each person is unique from day one. That's a very important phrase, 'unique from day one.' And so true."

LIVE ON-AIR NEWS on YouTube

More to come...