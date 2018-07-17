When Trump left England for Scotland during his trip to the United Kingdom, he wasn't merely fleeing the throngs of anti-Trump protesters in London. He was also making money: According to the Scotsman, Trump's businesses pocketed over $65,000 during the president's Scotland visit. That money paid for Trump's accommodations in a hotel that he himself owns, and it came from the pockets of American taxpayers.

Financial documents reviewed by the Scotsman show that the U.S. State Department paid at least £52,477, or $68,859, to SLC Turnberry, the company that operates Trump's loss-making golf resort in South Ayshire. Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump and his entourage stayed at that resort for two days during the president's visit to Scotland, according to Business Insider, and the money that SLC Turnberry received covered the cost of the president's hotel room and other accommodations. It's unclear if this reflects the total amount of money that the U.S. government paid Trump's companies during the president's stay in Scotland, the Scotsman notes, or only part of it.

The parent company of SLC Turnberry is Golf Recreation Scotland, according to the Scotsman; Trump, through a New York-based entity called the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust, is the sole owner of that company, and his sons Eric and Don Jr. sit on its board of directors.

As a business venture, Trump's Turnberry golf course has been a disaster: According to financial disclosure forms filed in the United Kingdom, the course lost $36 million in 2016, and its debt load doubled between 2015 and 2016.

Trump's stay at Turnberry was the first time during his presidency that he's spent an entire weekend at one of his own properties while traveling abroad, according to Politico. While there, he played two rounds of golf and tweeted about how nice the weather was, according to the Scotsman.

According to the watchdog group Public Citizen, Trump's businesses have made over $15 million in revenues during his campaign and presidency. Over $200,000 of that money came from the federal government, according to Public Citizen. Robert Weissman, Public Citizen's president, told the Scotsman that when all is said and done, Turnberry could receive as much as $200,000 in taxpayer money as a result of the president's most recent trip.

