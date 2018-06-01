Trump’s Tweet About Samantha Bee Isn’t Exactly A Defense Of Ivanka

In case you hadn't heard, Samantha Bee, the host of TBS' Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, called Ivanka Trump a "feckless c*nt" on Wednesday night. Ever since, the world's been waiting for President Trump's thoughts on the matter, and they came Friday on Twitter. Trump's tweet about Samantha Bee wondered why she hasn't been fired over her use of "horrible language."

Notably, Trump did not focus his response on defending Ivanka. The president's full tweet read: "Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!" The "double standard" is ostensibly in reference to Roseanne Barr having her titular show canceled over a racist tweet she wrote Monday about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Obama. Barr has been an outspoken supporter of Trump, whereas Bee is a regular critic of the current president.

It would seem from the president's response to Bee that he's very riled up by the political hypocrisy he perceives in media reactions to offensive statements from stars. But on having his daughter publicly called the c-word, Trump hasn't exactly made any real statement yet.

The White House first responded Thursday to Bee's crass description of Ivanka. Echoing Trump's take on the purported "double standard" between reactions to Barr versus Bee, spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the TBS network and its parent company Time Warner "must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned."

For her part, Bee issued an apology statement Thursday, saying " I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it" and describing her use of the c-word as "inappropriate and inexcusable." TBS also spoke out on the manner, labeling Bee's words as "vile and inappropriate" and expressing "regret" that they were ever aired.

Not everyone agrees with the White House's equivocation of Barr's racist comment and Bee's crass one. Matthew Fleisher argues at the L.A. Times that "being foul-mouthed is not the same as a white person calling a black person an ape, or a Jewish Holocaust survivor a Nazi."

More to come...