Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, Tyga, had some very... interesting things to say about her in a recent interview. According to Cosmopolitan, Tyga tried taking credit for Kylie Jenner's success. If you're already side-eyeing that notion, you're not alone. In response to his comments, some fans on Twitter can't help but take the rapper to task for his bold claim.

On Aug. 30, Tyga went on Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio show (which is interesting enough, considering Minaj's prior drama with Jenner), where the conversation turned to his ex-girlfriend. "She always had a platform and she was always destined to be what she was going to be regardless, but, when I stepped in, there was a lot of codes being taught," he said about Jenner, according to Cosmo. "It was like, you could do this, you should start this, you should start doing your hair like this." (Bustle reached out to Jenner's rep for comment on Tyga's statements, but did not receive an immediate response.)

That wasn't all he said, though. The publication noted that he went on to claim that he influenced the holy grail of KarJenner projects: Jenner's lip kits. "I don't need to go online and tell people I did this and I'm the one helping her coming up with these colors and names on her... lip line. It was a lot of stuff," Tyga said, per Cosmopolitan. According to Rap-Up, Tyga also said during the radio show, "You need black people to f*ck with you 'cause you need culture. I had a lot to do with that."

These are some pretty bold statements. And of course, considering the nature of such claims, there were many on Twitter who had thoughts about what he said. However, there were also those who found some kernels of truth in his words.

More than one user pointed out that there was some truth behind Tyga's implication that Jenner had culturally appropriated in the past. There have been multiple cases over the years of the reality star being accused of appropriating other cultures, whether in her personal style or her fashion line. Considering this, it wasn't surprising that some agreed with his sentiment.

Seeing as though Tyga's claims about Jenner were about as bold as one can get, it will be interesting to see if she does respond to his comments. If she doesn't, she can at least rest assured that there are a ton of Twitter users who have her back.