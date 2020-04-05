Tyler C. has had it with online haters. On Saturday, Tyler Cameron trolled Bachelor fans who said he's not the right match for Hannah Brown. One fan account, titled "Tahhler" as an homage to the former-couple's TikTok, commented on one of Tyler's posts to encourage followers to stop being so invested in the on-again, off-again couple's fate.

"Move on people," the fan wrote. "Hannah will choose the perfect guy for her one day it's not Tyler. and the crew is boring without her, her and Ryan and Matt were the best." It's clear that Tyler didn't enjoy the commentary on his personal life, because the reality star responded with, "How many cats do you have?"

Another user shared a similar comment on the same post, writing, "Tyler probably won't read this, but I'm sorry you definitely have 2 personalities. The dear sweet one on 'The Bachelor' and the one who is acting like a total jerk. Hannah probably couldn’t get away from you fast enough." Tyler continued to troll the negative commenters, writing, "Looks like we got another cat lady on our hands."

It's not clear if the former-Bachelorette star was upset that the user didn't think he belonged with Hannah, or if it's because the Instagram followers dissed the self-proclaimed "Quarantine Crew." Tyler and Hannah social distanced together with several other friends in Jupiter, Florida due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. During that time, the former couple released plenty of digital content on TikTok. But on April 1, Hannah returned home to Alabama, according to Us Weekly.

On Saturday, Tyler continued to address the Instagram comments on Twitter, noting that he wasn't going to let the negativity on his account go unaddressed. "Moms on instagram with cats have it out for me and I'm not backing down," Tyler wrote.

The Bachelor Nation star seemed offended at the suggestion he didn't belong with Hannah, but it's not clear if that means the couple have officially reunited. Last year, Tyler was a runner-up to Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette, but the latter ultimately got the final rose. Hannah broke off the engagement following the revelation Jed had a secret relationship. Meanwhile, Tyler was briefly linked to Gigi Hadid, but the two parted ways in the fall after several public dates.

In February, Brown flew to Florida to support Tyler after his mother passed away unexpectedly, according to People. Fans began to speculate that the Bachelorette stars rekindled their romance while in quarantine, especially given the many shenanigans the two posted on social media. On Thursday, Tyler appeared to deny romance rumors, calling Hannah "a good friend" after crashing a Zoom call, according to Cosmopolitan.

But, there's still hope for Tyler-Hannah shippers, as the reality star did seem pretty defensive when commenters suggested they didn't belong together after all. (Or maybe he just wanted a chance to bash cats, you never know in Bachelor Nation.)