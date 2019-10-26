Tyler C. Said Being The Bachelor Could Still Be In His Future "Down The Road"

Don't put that rose away just yet, because Tyler Cameron still wants to be the Bachelor someday, just not right now. As the runner-up during Hannah Brown's season, Tyler C. seemed like the perfect choice to search for love on Season 24 of The Bachelor. ABC producers thought so too, and they reportedly offered the former construction worker the gig only to have him turn it down because he was dating model Gigi Hadid at the time. Now it seems The Bachelorette contestant has had a minor change of heart.

Tyler C. still isn't ready to look for love as the Bachelor, but in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, he left the door open to possibly take on the role in the future. "Maybe down the road, but right now my heart really wasn't in it," Cameron told ET. "I had a lot of stuff going on back home and so I wasn't where I needed to be right now. But down the road, who knows."

In September, Tyler C. confirmed to ET that he was in talks to lead Season 24, but he ultimately turned down the opportunity due to his relationship status. At the time, he said "you shouldn't go on the show if you have a girlfriend." He seemed to be addressing his relationship with Hadid, although their short romance has come to an end. Earlier in October, he confirmed to ET that he's single again.

There was some speculation that Tyler C. and Hannah might reunite now that they're both single again, but Tyler insisted to ET that they're doing their own things at the moment. Even though it doesn't look like romance is in their future, the Bachelorette runner-up is Team Alabama Hannah all the way when it comes to Dancing With the Stars. "I'm rooting her on, I hope she wins the mirrorball," he said. "So, I'm pulling for her. Of course I'm pulling for her."

As for Tyler, he may not be the next Bachelor (that title goes to Hannah's second runner-up, Peter Weber), but being a part of Bachelor Nation has changed his life. Since his time on the show, he's amassed more than 2 million Instagram followers, and he recently made a move to New York to explore his career opportunities. He may not be ready to take on the role of The Bachelor just yet, but that doesn't mean that Tyler C. is avoiding the spotlight