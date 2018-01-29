Tyler The Creator Was Hiding Leopard Print Hair Under His Big Fuzzy Hat At The Grammys

As we know, the Grammys have a sort of "anything goes" mentality, and it's precisely what makes the whole thing so amazing. It's a show where artists can be artists, and that makes for some unforgettable fashion moments. If you caught a glimpse of Tyler, the Creator's fuzzy hat at the Grammys, then you know exactly what I mean.

The rapper, who was nominated for "Best Rap Album" for Flower Boy, walked the red carpet in a light blue coat, white Louis Vuitton scarf, and giant fuzzy white hat. The Grammys, which recently made a return to New York City after a long hiatus, were taking place during 40-something degree weather. But I think it's pretty clear Tyler, The Creator wasn't bundling up for warmth.

Instead, the rapper was just being his usual, quirky, stylish self. His brand Golf Wang has been around for a few years, and features some colorful tees, socks, and jackets. And if you know anything about Tyler, the Creator's look on stage, it's pretty clear this look wasn't too far outside his realm of the everyday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In other words, when the rapper showed up at the Grammys on Sunday night, it was clear he staying on brand. The guy has a style all his own, and I totally appreciate that. But what was he hiding under that hat?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

He left us to wonder a while, then finally had a big reveal moment. Under the hat was Dennis Rodman-esque leopard print hair that only Tyler, the Creator (and OK, obviously the retired professional basketball player) could pull off.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The spots were pretty realistic, so props to whoever dyed his hair that way. (Maybe it was Tyler himself?) It's clear the rapper has got some style, on stage and off. And really, he can pull off anything.