Over the weekend, thousands of demonstrators took to major UK cities to support U.S. protests sparked by the death of George Floyd on May 27. There are plans for more outside the U.S. Embassy in London throughout this week according to Variety, but if you're unable to attend the dozens of protests being held across Britain there are plenty of other ways to support and help the anti-racism movement in the UK. Whether that's through donations or counteracting the discrimination and hate on social media.

Here are a variety of organisations dedicated to fighting racial injustice in the UK. If a particular organisation calls for donations and you are able to make one, that's a great way to show support. However, if you're not able to contribute financially, there are other ways you can help. Spreading the word on social media is useful, as is raising awareness of these organisations among your friends and family. Moreover, many of these organisations offer tools and resources which can be used to educate yourself and those around you on anti-racism. Making a donation or posting on social media are useful acts, but sustained awareness of the work that needs to be done to support and uplift people of colour, and especially black people, is crucial.

1. Justice For Belly Mujinga While working on the concourse of London's Victoria Station, railway ticket office worker Belly Mujinga and a colleague were spat on by a member of the public who said he had COVID-19. Both went on to contract the virus, and Mujinga sadly passed away 11 days after the attack, as the Guardian reports. Despite this, British Transport Police will be taking no action against the man who spat at Mujinga. The force said in a statement: "Following a review of all the information, senior detectives have concluded that there is no evidence to substantiate any criminal offences having taken place, and that the tragic death of Belly Mujinga was not a consequence of this incident." A GoFundMe was set up in Mujinga's name, with an initial target of £1,000 to fund her funeral. Mujinga was laid to rest on April 29, but the fundraiser has continued to grow and has since amassed well over £90,000. "All future donations will go to support the family, especially Belly's little girl," organiser Nnadozie Nwokocha wrote on the page.

2. Show Racism The Red Card As the UK's largest anti-racism educational charity, Show Racism The Red Card utilises the platform of football "to help tackle racism in society" through educational workshops, events, and sessions to "challenge misconceptions, stereotypes, and negative attitudes in society.

3. Stand Up To Racism Stand Up To Racism are standing in solidarity with those protesting police brutality in the U.S. by holding UK wide days of action via socially distanced protests following an online meeting including US activists from Minneapolis and New York, Diane Abbott MP, and Claudia Webbe MP. The group have called for a day of nationwide action in the UK, which will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday (June 3). You can also support them by donating to their cause.

4. Black Thrive Racial injustices and systemic oppression not only take their toll on black people's mental health, but also make it harder for them to access adequate care and support. That's where Black Thrive comes in. Based in Lambeth, the partnership helps provide the UK's biggest Black community by working together to "reduce the inequality and injustices experienced by Black people in mental health services."

5. Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust Following the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence in 1993, the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust was set up to help "influence others to create a fairer society in which everyone, regardless of their background, can flourish." With a focus on young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, the trust aims to help them gain the "knowledge, skills, and qualifications" to succeed in their chosen careers. There are numerous ways you can support the trust, including donations, fundraising, and volunteering.

6. Black Cultural Archives As the only national heritage centre of its kind in the UK, the Black Cultural Archives helps preserve and celebrate the histories of African and Caribbean people in Britain by helping members of the community "find positive representations of themselves in history and culture." Located in Brixton, the centre hosts dozens of exhibitions and events to provide a "comprehensive picture of Black presence in Britain."

7. CRER Based in Scotland, the Coalition for Racial Equality and Rights (CRER) focuses on eliminating "racial discrimination and harassment" by "advocating, campaigning, and influencing developments to promote racial equality." Through engaging with the public sector and working with Black, Asian, and Minority Ethic (BAME) communities, CRER helps promote "their voices and aspirations across Scotland."

8. Runnymede The UK's leading independent race equality think tank, Runnymede challenges race inequality through "authoritative research-based interventions" and publications to challenge public debate. As an independently run body, Runnymede depends on donations from supporters to continue their work. Whether you host a fundraiser or donate directly, you can help them "build on [their] legacy, and ensure the future of [their] work is secure."

9. Discrimination Law Association The Discrimination Law Association is a collective charity that provides those who face discrimination with advice from law practitioners, policy experts, concerned individuals, and organisations. With more than 300 members, the DLA are united "around a commitment to strengthening anti-discrimination law, practice, advice, and education in the UK."

10. INAR As a network of over 100 anti-racism civil society organisations, the Irish Network Against `Racism serves as a membership organisation who are committed in "combating racism and all related forms of discrimination in every sphere of life in Ireland." INAR is also an active member of the European Network Against Racism (ENAR), with whom they regularly collaborate to "co-ordinate research initiatives, campaigns, and mobilisations".

11. The Ahmed Iqbal Ullah Education Trust Established in 2001, the Ahmed Iqbal Ullah Education Trust helps BAME communities in Manchester "by running oral history projects, hosting events and exhibitions, and working with schools, for past, present, and future generations." The organisation takes its name from a 13-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at school, which led to a public inquiry commissioned by the Manchester City Council "into racism and racial violence in Manchester schools."

12. BEMIS Scottish-based BEMIS supports the "development of the Ethnic Minorities Voluntary Sector in Scotland," providing ethnic minority communities with support and empowerment. By helping to amplify the voices of BAME groups and individuals, BEMIS aims to ensure "that they are fully recognised and supported as a valued part of the Scottish multicultural civic society."

13. Race Equality First As the leading body for "tackling discrimination and hate crime" in Wales, Race Equality First provides numerous services to support the BAME community, especially victims of hate crime.