Skin care lovers are probably well aware of the fact that CBD-infused beauty products are having a huge moment, and big time brands are getting in on the trend action, Now, a major retailer is getting on the bandwagon because Ulta now carries CBD skin care thanks to the addition of brand Cannuka.

According to Women's Wear Daily, Ulta Beauty is moving into the CBD business by adding new brand on the scene Cannuka. Prior to the addition, Ulta did have a single product according to the magazine. That appears to be the Revolution Skincare CBD Nourishing Oil, but the introduction of Cannuka expands the presence of the popular ingredient at the retailer.

Cannuka is only a year old according to WWD, but it has apparently made quite the impact to make its way to Ulta shelves. According to the brand's website, Cannuka prides itself on simple ingredients that pack a big punch. Its two biggest contributors to products are CBD and Manuka honey (hence its name). The brand explains that the pair work together to calm inflammation and irritation while also providing high levels of hydration to the skin. Other active ingredients include popular items such as hyaluronic acid, rose hip oil, and shea butter.

While the brand may have high quality ingredients, the prices aren't ones that will have you running away screaming while clutching your wallet. Prices range from $9 to $58, price points that are not uncommon when it comes to skin care and are actually a bit more affordable than a great deal of higher end goods.

If you want to shop Cannuka, it's available right now at Ulta, and if you want to know what's in the line, here are the details.

1. Eye Balm

Cannuka CBD Calming Eye Balm $38 Ulta Buy At Ulta

Cannuka CBD Calming Eye Balm is perfect if you experience puffiness and dryness under the eye. The balm texture is different from a traditional cream but becomes emollient as you warm it up between your fingers and apply.

2. Skin Balm

Cannuka CBD Healing Skin Balm $58 Ulta Buy At Ulta

Not only does the Skin Balm from Cannuka help treat dryness, but it can also help to diminish the appearance of blemishes and calm inflamed or irritated skin.

3. Lip Balm

Cannuka CBD Hydrating Lip Balm $9 Ulta Buy At Ulta

If your lips are chapped, the brand claims it could be a sign of inflammation. That's where this lip balm comes in. Use it to treat chapped and irritated lips.

4. Cleansing Bar

Cannuka CBD Cleansing Body Bar $18 Ulta Buy At Ulta

With Cannuka, CBD isn't just for your face. Its Cleansing Body Bar can be used as an all over body cleanser that will hydrate and calm skin.

5. Body Cream

Cannuka CBD Nourishing Body Cream $28 Ulta Buy At Ulta

Cannuka's final product at Ulta is its Body Cream. The product can be used for everything from calming sunburn to helping relieve dryness.

If you want to shop Ulta's new CBD-infused brand Cannuka, head to the Ulta website or into a store. While some of the products have already sold out online, don't worry. You can sign-up to be notified when they return. Whether you're already a fan of CBD products or are looking to experiment with them, Cannuka is a great place to start and now easily accessible at Ulta.