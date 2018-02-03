Uma Thurman Accuses Harvey Weinstein Of Sexual Assault & Claims He "Attacked" Her — REPORT
Just over two months ago, Uma Thurman wrote a message to Harvey Weinstein on Instagram. In the ominous holiday caption, she typed, "Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I’m glad it’s going slowly - you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned." And now, she's elaborating on what exactly that meant. In a New York Times op-ed, published on Saturday, Feb. 3, Thurman alleges Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a hotel room and claims he threatened to derail her career. Through a spokesperson, Weinstein denied the latter accusation to the Times, but said,
UPDATE: On Saturday afternoon, Weinstein's attorney, Ben Brafman, told Bustle in a statement:
EARLIER: When Bustle reached out to Weinstein's rep, a spokesperson shared several images of Weinstein and Thurman together, and released the following statement:
In the Times story, Thurman talks about getting to know the producer more through working together on Pulp Fiction in the '90s. She claimed,
As for what exactly happened, Thurman alleged that things went downhill after he came out in a bathrobe in a hotel room in Paris. She told the Times, "I didn’t feel threatened. I thought he was being super idiosyncratic, like this was your kooky, eccentric uncle.” However, he then allegedly led her into a stream room, where she said to him, "‘This is ridiculous, what are you doing?" Then, she claimed, Weinstein got "flustered and mad and he jumped up and ran out."
However, it wasn't until a separate hotel, this time in London, that the alleged attack happened. Thurman alleged to the Times:
In the same story, Thurman recalled telling Quentin Tarantino about the alleged hotel incident with Weinstein years later at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. While she says she had told Tarantino before, this time, he reportedly confronted Weinstein, who was hurt and surprised by the accusations. Then, Thurman told the Times that she reminded Weinstein of what happened in London and that “at some point, his eyes changed and he went from aggressive to ashamed." She also claims Weinstein then apologized, which his spokesperson reportedly confirmed did happen to the Times.
Regarding the specific allegations above, Weinstein's spokesperson claimed to Bustle:
In her interview with the Times, Thurman also touched on her "complicated" feelings about the matter, specifically regarding the other women who have come forward. She said,
To date, more than 50 women have accused Weinstein of inappropriate behavior, ranging from alleged sexual assault to harassment to misconduct. (He has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.) He has been fired from the Weinstein Company and kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. According to the latest Times report, he is currently in therapy in Arizona.
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.