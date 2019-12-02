Cyber Monday sales give excited shoppers the chance to snag great products at low prices, but not every brand also gives its customers the opportunity to give back at the same time. That's exactly what Universal Standard's Cyber Monday denim drive is doing. The size-inclusive brand is selling its jeans at an ultra-low price for the online shopping day while also allowing those who purchase them the chance to get some old pairs of denim off their hands in a sustainable way.

For Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, Universal Standard denim will be just $25 per pair. The brand's jeans typically retail for $90 which means that during Cyber Monday, shoppers are saving nearly 75%. In order to participate in the denim drive, you don't need a coupon code. You just need two old pairs of jeans.

Universal Standard has paired up with Cotton's Blue Jeans Go Green initiative to help turn old pairs of denim into natural cotton fiber insulation for building projects around the country. To participate in the deal, you'll need to send two pairs of your old jeans to Blue Jeans Go Green, but don't worry, Universal Standard has you covered. When your new jeans arrive, the brand will include a packaging bag and shipping label for you to send your old jeans directly to Blue Jeans Go Green.

Courtesy of Universal Standard

If you've never shopped Universal Standard before but can't resist the allure of new, affordable denim, don't be concerned about finding your perfect pair. The brand truly has something for everyone thanks to its inclusive sizing and Fit Liberty program.

Universal Standard began when friends Polina Veksler and Alexandra Waldman realized they couldn't shop in stores together due to a lack of inclusive sizing. They decided to change that and formed the brand. Inclusivity has remained core to its values. Universal Standard features one of the most expansion size ranges on the market beginning at size 00 and extending to a size 40. However, it's not just the brand's range that places it at the forefront of size inclusivity.

Universal Standard is home to Fit Liberty. The brand's signature fit program allows customers to exchange an item for a different size within a year of purchase and at no additional cost. The brand explains on its website that bodies fluctuate, and the program is designed to allows that happen without "fear, anxiety, or added expense." To use Fit Liberty, simply head to the exchange page. Any item the brand receives back is then donated to Dress for Success and First Step.

Courtesy of Universal Standard

The Universal Standard Denim Drive lasts for just one day only, Cyber Monday. If you want $25 denim and a way to give a little something back, head to the brand's site now.