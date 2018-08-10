We may still be in the depths of summer now, but Halloween is approaching fast. And if you're a theme park fan, you might be interested to know that Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing back Halloween Horror Nights for 2018 with some spooky new additions. The special event starts in a month, so it's time to fill yourself in on what you can expect and get planning now if you want to attend.

Halloween Horror Nights, previously known as Fright Nights, take place at all four Universal Parks — Orlando, Hollywood, Japan, and Singapore. The event differs depending on the location, but generally features haunted houses and mazes inspired by various horror movies, "scare zones" (which are parts of the normal park grounds all scary-ified), and attractions (which are the normal attractions but way more creepy).

At the U.S. parks this year, visitors can expect some new haunted houses, including the recently announced Poltergeist attraction. The 1982 horror film will come to life via a maze that will lead guests to the Freeling family's home. The official description reads, "As guests cross into the 'light,' they will find themselves surrounded by a surreal landscape of vanishing walls, floating furniture and a creepy clown with a menacing smile. In a rush against time, guests will be forced to make it back to the world of the living or forever be trapped…" That last part is probs not true, but still, sounds scary!

The Poltergeist haunted house joins previously announced new attractions, including ones based on Stranger Things and The First Purge. The Stranger Things "supernatural mazes" will let guests at the Orlando, Hollywood, and Singapore parks visit Hawkins, Indiana and check out the Upside Down themselves. "From the menacing Hawkins National Laboratory, under the U.S. Department of Energy, to the Byers home adorned with an erratic display of flashing Christmas lights and the eerie Upside Down woods oozing a shower of floating orb-like spores, the chilling new mazes will offer surprising twists and unexpected turns around every corner," reads a press release. And, yes, a demogorgon will be there, too.

As for the First Purge attraction, it is also a maze and will "reimagine the movie’s premise, greeting guests with pure unadulterated fear as it brings to life the turmoil spawned by vigilantes." This one will be at the Hollywood location, and visitors will be "at the mercy of luck and speed as they attempt to outsmart and outlive the anarchy." Again, you'll probs be fine even if you aren't fast. Don't worry too much.

At the U.S. theme parks, Halloween Horror Nights will be held on select nights from Sept. 14 through Nov. 3. (The information for Singapore and Japan differs, and for the latter has not yet been released at the time of this story's publication.) For Universal Orlando, tickets start at $62.99 for a single-night pass, if purchased online. For the Hollywood park, single-night tickets start at $67. If you want to be spooked this fall — and get away for a vacation if you don't already live near a Universal resort — Horror Nights will guarantee just that.