Whether you've been with your partner for an absolute age or things are still firmly in the honeymoon phase, figuring out what the heck to get them on Feb. 14 can be a head scratcher. So how in Dumbledore's name do you make sure their Valentine's day is truly magical? Well, if they're a big Harry Potter fan (which of course they are, because why would you date anyone who wasn't?), a Valentine's gift that reflects what Hogwarts house they're in is a cute, light-hearted, and super thoughtful way to go about things.

Knowing what house your bae's in is almost as important as knowing their star chart. AKA, utterly vital to keeping a check on your compatibility from early on. If you haven't figured out what house you or your S.O. are in then it's high time you took a trip to Wizarding World, the official website for all things Harry Potter, where you can take a test and find out.

Similar to knowing someone's star sign, knowing their house can tell you a lot about not only their personality traits but also what they're likely to enjoy. You wouldn't give a Hufflepuff a particularly avant-garde garment now would you? No. You'd save such joys for Gryffindors. Or maybe you're a Ravenclaw with "wit and learning" whose dating one of those "cunning folk" of Slytherin, meaning a brain-stretching board game would be enjoyed by both of you equally.

Here are some Harry Potter-themed gifts your Potterhead partner is guaranteed to fall in love with.

1. Gryffindor "You might belong in Gryffindor, Where dwell the brave at heart, Their daring, nerve and chivalry, Set Gryffindors apart." The Sorting Hat describes Gryffindors as just about the most daring dreamboats around. With that in mind, I feel like anyone in this house won't be afraid of wearing something slightly flashy. This gold pendant is just the ticket. And a snitch? Even better. Because we all know the greatest seekers of all time are in Gryffindor... Golden Snitch Pendant £70 | Pandora Show your very own Gryffindor that you're glad they're brave enough to fall in love with you. Swoon. Buy now

2. Ravenclaw "Or yet in wise old Ravenclaw, If you've a ready mind, Where those of wit and learning, Will always find their kind." Ravenclaws are renowned for being absolute brain boxes and ready with all the intel and smarts. Which is pretty lit as we all know that smart is sexy, am I right? The Sorting Hat makes it pretty clear that for these hot nerds, knowledge is key. Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit £37.99 | Littlewoods Harry Potter nerds will crease over this special edition of the classic brainiac board game. With questions on all things Potter and the world of magic. Buy now

3. Hufflepuff "You might belong in Hufflepuff, Where they are just and loyal, Those patient Hufflepuffs are true, And unafraid of toil." Look, nobody wants to be a Hufflepuff. I can say this because no matter how many times I do that quiz, I'm always a flipping Hufflepuff. However, the Sorting Hat's rundown of what it is to be a Hufflepuff shows that, IMO, we're kind of the best baes you could wish for. Something warm and fluffy will be perfect for a Hufflepuff. After All This Time Always Pillowcase £27.05 | Etsy If anyone's going to be a little cheesy it's 100 percent your Hufflepuff. One of the most tear inducing lines ever from Severus Snape and perfect for your forever babe. Buy now

4. Slytherin "Or perhaps in Slytherin, You'll make your real friends, Those cunning folk use any means, To achieve their ends." Sneaky old Slytherins eh? Look, I think they've actually had a pretty bad rap over the years. Maybe a few of them are technically, you know, evil or whatever, but that doesn't mean they're all bad. Like the Sorting Hat says, they're very driven in getting what they want, so how's about a cool and cunning camera trick for their Valentine's day? Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak £34.99 | Amazon Take some pics to remember with this magical green screen cloak and app. Buy now