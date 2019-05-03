I guess you could describe the likes of Harry Potter and Game Of Thrones as fantasy. Real fans know however that they are a lot more than that. They are a way of life. Not only have the characters all become a part of our collective psyche but also guys, they provide us all with super lit role models to aspire to. And, as the two phenomenal shows have so much in common, there is no denying that we need to address a serious topic. Which Harry Potter houses would Game Of Thrones' characters be in?

I know right, you just can't un-hear that question and are now desperate to know. Real talk, let's examine the traits of each house real quick before I get into being your very own sorting hat. I popped over to our pals at Pottermore to get the low down on precisely what traits define the members of each house.

Hufflepuff — Hufflepuffs value hard work, patience, loyalty, and fair play.

Ravenclaw — Ravenclaws prize wit, learning, and wisdom.

Gryffindor — Gryffindor is the house which most values the virtues of courage, bravery, and determination

Slytherin — Slytherins are proud, ambitious, and cunning.

So with all this in mind and a whole load of hair colour implications (cough, Malfoy/Daenerys), let's have a look at who's who in the two stanniest fantasy worlds out there.

1. Arya Stark Game Of Thrones/HBO Arya is in my mind, very similar to Harry Potter himself. Brave, determined — but with cunning in her and a ruthlessness that makes her on the cusp of two houses. However after that incident with Game Of Thrones' Voldemort equivalent means: GRYFFINDOR!

2. Brienne Of Tarth Game Of Thrones/HBO Proving that blondes have more fun-damental principles and honour, she is brave AF and let's be honest — a queer icon. We stan! She's a: GRYFFINDOR!

3. Jaime Lannister Game Of Thrones/HBO Look, Jamie is a very complex human being. He started off a little you know, unusual, in that he has been getting off with his twin sister. He was also initially a total A-hole. However like another famous blonde with a few evil roots, Draco Malfoy, he has low key reprieved himself. Even if he still is a little conflicted, so I'm saying: SLYTHERIN!

4. Daenerys Targaryen Game Of Thrones/HBO Dany, Dany, Dany. Oh babes. What the hell is going on. Ok, yes she has saved lots of people but she also sent her Dothraki front of the queue into what was undeniably certain death. Also guys, she may or may not be losing it like her dad, The Mad King, and like, she sets people on fire all the time, which means: SLYTHERIN!

5. Jon Snow Game Of Thrones / HBO Jon Snow is another one with a heck of a lot of different facets. I mean come on. The man is hell brave but also has lots of brooding darkness but is also super clever. In my opinion it his honour, braveness, and humility that makes him great so I am going to say: GRYFFINDOR!

6. Varys Game Of Thrones/HBO Right so poor Varys is the butt of a lot of jokes because he is a Eunuch. Which must be actually really annoying and would probably make you be hella grumpy as well. However, he has also proved to be loyal and always wants to do what's right for the realm. That being said, his cunning AF nature is what he is best known for so, it's a pretty obvious choice here: RAVENCLAW!

7. Gendry Game Of Thrones/HBO Right so Gendry is another character who is brave and steadfast, but actually let's be real it's his hard work that makes him stand out. I mean guys, he would NOT quit making weapons for everyone. Labour laws went right out the window for him seemingly. Anyhow, hard working and steadfast equals: HUFFLEPUFF!

8. Sansa Stark Game Of Thrones/HBO Sansa has arguably had the worst run of luck of all the Starks. Which says a lot, considering her dad was decapitated and (shudder) the Red Wedding. Anyhow she has proven herself to be unbelievably brave and strong minded despite multiple crappy abusive partners, losing most of her family, and a series of horrific assaults. I make her: GRYFFINDOR!

9. Cersei Lannister Game Of Thrones HBO OK y'all Cersei is a total villain and we all know it. All that the manipulation, lying, and subterfuge with a capital S. You know what else has a capital S? SLYTHERIN!

10. Bran Stark Game Of Thrones/HBO OK y'all this one is easy as pie. Bran has wild visions. You know who else had wild visions? Frickin Professor Trelawney. So considering that ha-yuge thing in common I would put them in the same house. RAVENCLAW!

11. Yara Greyjoy Game Of Thrones/HBO Another queer icon, Yara has a whole load of power with a side of sick-of-your-BS. She is ruthless, strong, and cunning, which means: SLYTHERIN!

12. Davos Seaworth Game Of Thrones/HBO Davos has proven himself to be an honourable and loyal man in the face of a heck of a lot of strife. I make him: HUFFLEPUFF!

13. Tormund Giantsbane Game Of Thrones/HBO This Wildling is not only super principled and an excellent fighter but it turns out he got breastfed by an actual giant. You know who else got breastfed (I assume) by a giant? Hagrid. His mum was a giant guys. Tormond is definitely a bit more scary than lovely Hagrid but you can't deny that link. So I'm saying: GRYFFINDOR!

14. Samwell Tarly Game Of Thrones/HBO Sam is such a great guy. Not only is he an absolute genius, he is also so kind. Looking after Gilly and little Sam, and being so gentle and sweet. Those brains would point you towards Ravenclaw usually, and that kindness Hufflepuff. But guys let's be real he basically is Neville Longbottom part deux. So I'm calling it: GRYFFINDOR!

15. Grey Worm Game Of Thrones/HBO Grey Worm is a difficult one because he was bred to fight as one of the Unsullied. Thus to not be low key emotionless as one of the fighting machines. However, he has totally proven to have a heart and his female sex focused scenes with Missandrei have made him an absolute ledge. Strong and silent type filled with love. Now who does that remind you of? Yep, me too, Severus Snape. So I'm saying: SLYTHERIN!

16. Euron Greyjoy Game Of Thrones/HBO Euron Greyjoy is a grade a D-bag with absolutely zero redeeming features. He is like a death eater times a gazillion. Get in the bin Euron. He's totally a: SLYTHERIN!

17. Tyrion Lannister Game Of Thrones/HBO Tyrion has had a bit of a raw deal his whole life. What with being blamed for the death of his mother, and thus disliked by his family. He has however gone on to be hand to the king, then hand to the queen. And guys, he has never lost that wit. That makes him: RAVENCLAW!

18. Melisandre Game Of Thrones/HBO The red woman brought a whole load of chaos to the Seven Kingdoms. I mean real talk, the ancient dark AF magic she got down with was serious. As was the amount of good and innocent people she was involved with murdering. But, like many other GoT big hitters, it really isn't that simple. Your girl came through in the end. Despite all of her nasty, dark, evil magic. A flawed character, an antihero. Interested in the dark arts. Maybe he's a character considerably less sexed up, but Melisandre is not unlike Severus Snape. So I'm going with: SLYTHERIN!