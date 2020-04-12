The new coronavirus pandemic is forcing people to self-isolate at home, but despite the distance, these former Disney Channel stars are all in this together. On Saturday, The High School Musical cast reunited on Zoom, and the pictures will make fans hopeful for an onscreen reunion. Vanessa Hudgens posted a photo of the Zoom call on Instagram, showing the former cast members posing and making silly faces.

Many familiar faces appeared on the virtual meetup, including Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, and Monique Coleman. High School Musical director Kenny Ortega was also present for the chat. Hudgens teased the reunion for fans in the caption, writing, "Guess who's back..."

Ortega also posted a photo of the High School Musical reunion on Instagram, and included a sweet message about the movie's stars in the caption. He wrote: "Loving them more today than ever! What amazing people they’ve all become. I’m so proud of each and everyone of them! #weareallinthistogether."

The stars didn't reveal any video footage of the phone call, so it's unclear if the cast sang any of the iconic songs from the movie, such as "We're All In This Together" or "Stick to the Status Quo." But it seems likely these friends and former costars shared at least a few good laughs.

Fans seemed thrilled to see these Disney stars back together, but one member of the cast was notably absent. Zac Efron did not join his former High School Musical stars, and Hudgens' followers wanted to know if the actor wasn't invited or was somehow too busy to join. (Efron has prided himself on going "off the grid" on Instagram, which might explain his absence from the chat.)

High School Musical cast members have been active on social media since social-distancing amid the cCOVID-19 pandemic became common practice. On March 16, Tisdale danced to "We're All In This Together" on Instagram, writing, "If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this. hopefully this will brighten your day a little!" Later, Hudgens reposted Tisdale's video on Instagram as well, writing, "Well. It’s come to this. Lol @ashleytisdale maybe I start getting into tik tok?"

It's unclear if the Zoom meet-up will lead to an onscreen reunion for these High School Musical stars. But given the amount of digital content the Disney icons have been collaborating on in the past few weeks, it doesn't seem completely out of the question.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC or NHS 111 in the UK for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.