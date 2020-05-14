We're approaching an intense retrograde season 2020. Surprisingly, Mercury (which is the planet perhaps best known for its retrogrades) is not one of the planets taking a backspin this spring — but Venus retrograde 2020 has arrived in its place, kicking off on May 13 for six whole weeks. This retrograde is here to help us to sort through our love life baggage and refine our sense of what brings value to our lives, and we'll want to prepare for this emotional deep dive as much as we can.

Venus is the planet of love, value, luxury, romance, beauty, and even money, so when this planet retrogrades, we can expect to see past issues float to the surface in all of these areas and face some confusion when it comes to moving forward with decisions in the realms of love and money. "This is the perfect time to revisit unhealthy relationship patterns and make revisions," astrologer Leona Moon tells Bustle. "There might be some emotional heavy-lifting, but Venus retrograde will make you stronger and healthier in your relationships moving forward." So long as you're willing to do the work (and temporarily put off making any major moves in love and other Venus-ruled areas of your life until after the retrograde), you'll come out the other side of this transit with a renewed sense of confidence about your desires.

Venus only retrogrades once every year and a half or so, which is part of what makes it especially anxiety-inducing — but also especially useful. "The last time Venus was retrograde was in October 2018," Moon says. "What themes were you dealing with in your relationships? Which ex was a total headache? They might pop up in your DMs."

Like all transits, Venus retrograde will hit every zodiac sign with varying levels of intensity — but a few signs will be able to skate through with a bit more ease. Read on to find out if you're one of the zodiac signs least affected by Venus retrograde 2020 (and thank your lucky stars if so!).

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

While Venus retrograde can unearth some really deep and emotional baggage for some, you're more likely to find that this transit is asking you to examine your boundaries and implement a little more balance into your Venusian affairs. "Not even Venus retrograde can dilute your energetic spirits! This retrograde will task you with speaking up and speaking what's on your mind when it comes to relationships," Moon says. "Have you been putting your needs second in any relationships or friendships? Now's the time to strike a balance."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

"Venus retrograde is moving through your house of career, so while this transit will affect you, it won't be the exes-banging-at-your-front-door kind of deal," Moon says. But that doesn't mean you won't be dealing with some major reviews and revisions when it comes to your values regarding work, Virgo. "The next few weeks are all about aligning your value system with your career," Moon adds. "Are you doing something you love? It's time to merge the two worlds."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

When we say Venus is the planet of love, it's easy to immediately apply that to romance — but it also extends to the love we show ourselves, Cap. "This retrograde asks you to focus on your routine and health," Moon says. "What are your values and expectations in terms of your health routine? Are you incorporating enough self-care? It's certainly a task you are apt to handle." By upping the self-care and listening to your heart, brain, and body's cues, you can come out the other side of this backspin with a whole new confidence about wellness.