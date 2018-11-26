Spice Girls fans may have been disappointed at the news that Posh Spice will be a no-show at the band's reunion tour, but the 44-year-old really does know how to make a comeback. On Saturday, Victoria Beckham announced the launch of her YouTube channel with a video that was filmed just after her London Fashion Week show in September.

Technically, the celebrated fashion designer already has a YouTube channel that gives a backstage look at all of her shows and also features a few handy beauty tutorials for fans. But this new launch will see the channel stuffed to the brim with more make-up lessons, styling tips, and other fun content from VB herself.

The video sees Beckham and YouTube's new fashion and beauty director Derek Blasberg sit down for an extremely short conversation about her 10 years in the fashion industry. Beckham called 2018 her "new chapter," adding that she has loved coming back to London from New York and has received new investment in her brand.

Obviously, there were plenty of Spice Girls puns. "I am starting my own YouTube channel, that will be full of make-up tutorials, styling tutorials, lots of stuff from me and apparently you naked," she joked to Blasberg. "Apparently people want it. It's what they want, what they really really want — and it's coming on my channel!"

Victoria Beckham on YouTube

She continued: "I really feel that now I can put my foot on the gas and do everything that I've wanted to do for a long long time." Blasberg picked up on the "foot on the gas" reference immediately, asking Beckham if she was a good driver, to which she replied: "Have you not seen Spice World? Did you see how bad I am at driving?" Yes Victoria, we all did.

Who knows if Beckham will transform into a full-on YouTuber, letting fans into her everyday life and posting unboxing videos of her latest shopping hauls? She already has over 20,000 subscribers (and will probably secure many more in the days to come), so definitely has the fanbase to become a huge YouTube success.

In the video, Beckham also told people to keep those "hilarious" bag photos coming. In September, the designer recreated her famous Marc Jacobs campaign from 2008 which saw her legs poking out of a hugely oversized white bag. She performed the exact same pose along with a few different renditions, including sticking the humongous bag on her head, causing people to create meme after meme.

At the recent People's Choice Awards, Beckham admitted that her focus on her family and being a fashion boss is why she chose not to join her fellow bandmates on the tour that will take over the UK in 2019. She did, however, support Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C, and Geri Horner on Instagram, writing: "I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time."

Fingers crossed that the entire band will feature on her channel. '90s fashion masterclass, anyone?