After a summer of "Permit Patty" and "Pool Patrol Paula," a new woman the internet is calling "Cornerstore Caroline" has joined the list of white people who reportedly called police on black people or children. A white woman called the cops on a black boy at a bodega in Brooklyn, accusing the 9-year-old child of groping her, according to reports from multiple New York news outlets.

The video of the Teresa Klein calling police after the alleged groping has been viewed on one Facebook profile more than 5.5 million times. The boy and another child are crying in the video. "I was just sexually assaulted by a child," Klein says into her phone.

"The son grabbed my ass and she decided to yell at me," Klein yelled in the video, also claiming that the boy's mother yelled at her, according to The New York Times.

Klein denied allegations of racism. She told the Times that the child's mother was aggressive. "A woman charged at me and flashed a badge and said that she would arrest me, and I called 911," she said.

A PIX 11 News reporter asked Klein about why she made the call accusing the child of sexual assault. "Because as far as I could from the way it felt on my butt, that's what happened. It's not the first time I've been grabbed in the ass by a kid," Klein told reporters, according to the video. Bustle has attempted to reach out to Klein.

After talking with reporters on Friday, Klein went into the bodega to watch the surveillance footage, according to the Times. When she concluded watching the playback, Klein told a reporter, "Young man, I don't know your name, but I’m sorry," according to the Times.

Surveillance video first published by the New York Post shows Klein at the counter on Wednesday at Sahara Deli Market in Flatbush, a neighborhood in Brooklyn. Klein is buying cat litter when the boy and his mother walk by, according to the Post.

The newspaper reported that the boy was carrying a bag, which does seem to touch Klein on the surveillance footage. "He was walking out with his mom and accidentally brushed up against her. His mother was right behind him," a employee of the deli told the Post.

