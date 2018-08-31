Video Of Jennifer Hudson's Performance At Aretha Franklin's Funeral Will Make You Tear Up

An inimitable legend was honored at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 31, and the event gave a number of artists a chance to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul. Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson performed at Aretha Franklin's funeral, and her rendition of "Amazing Grace" will leave you scrambling for tissues. As previously reported, Hudson was one of several musicians invited to sing at the late musician's service.

Franklin passed away on Aug. 16 at the age of 76. In a statement provided to to AP and ClickOnDetroit, Franklin’s longtime publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, said the legendary singer’s cause of death was advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type. The statement to ClickOnDetroit reads in part,

“Franklin, 76 years old, passed away on Thursday morning, August 16 at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit, MI, surrounded by family and loved ones. Franklin’s official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s Oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit, MI.”

More to come...