After more than a decade since the show's last episode aired, the cast of All That reunited on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out, and it was a moment that fans will never forget. Nick Cannon surprised everyone by bringing the cast on stage to participate in the episode, which aired on Thursday, March 15. Before their appearance, Cannon teased, "It's a very special episode. I'm real excited. This is my childhood, recreated... right here on stage." Referring to the group as "comedic legends," he continued, "I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing right now if it wasn't for these people I'm about to bring out."

With the crowd on their feet, the 37-year-old entertainer went on to announce his former castmates Lori Beth Denberg, Kel Mitchell, and Josh Server. "My family's in the building," he gushed as they came to the stage. Cannon, also a former star on the show, continued reveling in the exciting moment, encouraging the audience to sing the iconic All That theme song with him.

The crowd — and Cannon — was then met with yet another treat shortly thereafter as Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson appeared from backstage to surprise his former castmates. Mitchell posted several pictures of the Wild 'N Out taping on Instagram back in February while announcing the reunion. Thompson and Mitchell even pulled out their characters from Good Burger for the occasion.

Of his comedic partnership with Thompson, Mitchell told Entertainment Weekly in July 2016,

“When we started doing sketches together, that was when we kind of saw the Kenan and Kel magic. ... It all happened pretty much the first day because that was when we were like, ‘Oh, we’re the same dude.’”

A huge cultural phenomenon in the '90s, All That became a major part of many viewers' childhoods during its time on Nickelodeon. Fans of the beloved show took to Twitter to share their excitement for the reunion.

Cannon appeared on All That from 1998 to 2000, while Denberg starred on the show between 1994 and 1998. Both Mitchell and Thompson had a similar run on the series, appearing 1994 to 1999. Server remained on the cast the longest, staying on from 1994 to 2000.

A long way from his beginnings as an adolescent performer, Cannon became a multi-threat in the entertainment industry after he left the show to pursue his career as a rapper, actor, comedian, producer and television personality. Thompson also continued to work in Hollywood, joining the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2003 not too long after his stint with All That ended.

Mitchell returned to the Nickelodeon network and currently stars on the network's comedy series Game Shakers, while Denberg became a main cast member on The Steve Harvey Show from 1998–2002 and Server has made several appearances on various shows over the years.

With '90s revivals in full swing these days, the return of All That certainly couldn't have come at a better time.